Tweeps stan Bahumi telling Somizi she doesn't 'believe' in ancestors

Somizi's daughter, actress Bahumi Mhlongo, has tweeps rallying behind her for sticking to her truth when it comes to her stance of not acknowledging her ancestors.

In the eighth episode of Living The Dream with Somizi, Bahumi shared with her father that she did not believe in ancestors when the surname change became a topic.

She told her dad she was not interested in engaging with her ancestors.

“I don't believe in engaging with my ancestors. I've always respected it and whenever there's a ceremony, I'm there to help. I do it because I honour you and respect your culture. It's not something I necessarily believe in. We believe in different things and in this sense it's about me, I want to do things my way. I know you and my mother want me to do things customarily, but I don't want to,” she said on the show.

Somizi explained to his daughter that a surname change happens when ancestors are consulted.

“You don’t just change a surname. We need to talk to the ancestors so you can be formally introduced and welcomed. We’ll have to find common ground where we can both be comfortable. I obviously want to change your surname, but it’s not going to be on your terms. Ancestors will be angry at me. They’ll ask me why I never consulted with them. So I’ll have to consult with them on your behalf,” said Somizi.

Twitter was abuzz and Bahumi shot the trends list on Twitter.

“I am Bahumi and Bahumi is me ... I respect my family's beliefs and they also respect mine. They already know, when they do their rituals they don't impose it on me. They'd have their gathering and I'd go long after they are done with their rituals and just hang around,” said one tweep.

Here are a few reactions from tweeps:

