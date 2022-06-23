Tweeps stan Bahumi telling Somizi she doesn't 'believe' in ancestors
Somizi's daughter, actress Bahumi Mhlongo, has tweeps rallying behind her for sticking to her truth when it comes to her stance of not acknowledging her ancestors.
In the eighth episode of Living The Dream with Somizi, Bahumi shared with her father that she did not believe in ancestors when the surname change became a topic.
She told her dad she was not interested in engaging with her ancestors.
“I don't believe in engaging with my ancestors. I've always respected it and whenever there's a ceremony, I'm there to help. I do it because I honour you and respect your culture. It's not something I necessarily believe in. We believe in different things and in this sense it's about me, I want to do things my way. I know you and my mother want me to do things customarily, but I don't want to,” she said on the show.
Somizi explained to his daughter that a surname change happens when ancestors are consulted.
“You don’t just change a surname. We need to talk to the ancestors so you can be formally introduced and welcomed. We’ll have to find common ground where we can both be comfortable. I obviously want to change your surname, but it’s not going to be on your terms. Ancestors will be angry at me. They’ll ask me why I never consulted with them. So I’ll have to consult with them on your behalf,” said Somizi.
Twitter was abuzz and Bahumi shot the trends list on Twitter.
“I am Bahumi and Bahumi is me ... I respect my family's beliefs and they also respect mine. They already know, when they do their rituals they don't impose it on me. They'd have their gathering and I'd go long after they are done with their rituals and just hang around,” said one tweep.
Here are a few reactions from tweeps:
I am Bahumi and Bahumi is me.... I respect my family's beliefs and they also respect mine. They already know, when they do their rituals they don't impose it on me.They'd hv their gathering n I'd go long after they r done with their rituals and just hang around. #LTDWSomizi— Lilskh (@Refiloe_Ref) June 22, 2022
I applaud Bahumi Mna shame! Spirituality is a personal thing! #LTDWSomizi— Nandipha Mfamela (@nandie_m) June 22, 2022
I love how Bahumi communicates. She knows what she’s believe in and stands for it 🙏🏽— YT: Sego Mogorosi (@_SegoMogorosi) June 22, 2022
I really like how respectful and articulate Bahumi is about her beliefs. She reasons so well! Somizi’s response was top tier as well! #LTDWSomizi— She is Precious (@N_Preshy_N) June 22, 2022
"Tell them i don't want" Bahumi akazingeni yaz #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/7yub37Acl7— 👑KaMajola👑 (@nthabih_M21) June 22, 2022
#Bahumi just wants the Mhlongo Surname because she knows it will take her places, eg.Bana ba tataMandela style which is her birth right really. Her Grandparents and her father worked hard.Girl just has to Reap the benefits nje,I would to. She can't be busy le diZ83 forms like us— Mapule Mokoena (@MapsyMapsy) June 23, 2022
I used to be like Bahumi. I also used to say that about ancestors. Somizi is right, when the time is right she will know. My father started visiting me in my dreams, my grandmother, my grandfather. They communicate with love. She will know some day #Bahumi— Ofentse Shezi (@OfentseShezi) June 22, 2022
