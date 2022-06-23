'We need the big festivals back' — Cassper and others welcome 'no mask' announcement
Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has welcomed the announcement by health minister Joe Phaahla that South Africans are no longer required to wear face masks and that limits on gatherings have also been lifted.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday after the news, the rapper said artists need those restriction-free and big festivals back.
“Please don't play like this. Di mask tsone they must go vele cause re fasa botlhoko montle mo, mara di gathering, Yoh. Hape we need the big festivals back,” he tweeted.
Phaahla this week announced the dropping of key Covid-19 measures after the passing of the fifth wave and declining infections in the country.
These include the wearing of masks, limits on gatherings and entry requirements.
“We have been monitoring the epidemic, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and current epidemiological analysis. The figures point towards lower infection rates, and that the country has exited a recent spike of infections,” said Phaahla.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared on Instagram on Monday that the time has come for promoters to take them seriously.
“I have a plea to my fellow promoters: lockdown is over, I'm not fighting. So we are asking for our fees to be respected, don't pay us those old fees of level 5. We are tired of negotiating. If you can't afford try somewhere else.”
Hot on the heels of the announcement of the restrictions being lifted, fans of amapiano producer & songwriters DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small, aka super DJ duo “Scorpion Kings”, are in for a treat as they are set to host their first live concert “Scorpion Kings Live”.
The show was billed for 2020, but was later postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE it was announced the pair are partnering with promoter and event production agency, Glen21 Entertainment. The three-hour long, first-of-its-kind curated show will take place on Friday July 22 at Sun Arena, Times Square, in Pretoria.
