'We need the big festivals back' — Cassper and others welcome 'no mask' announcement

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has welcomed the announcement by health minister Joe Phaahla that South Africans are no longer required to wear face masks and that limits on gatherings have also been lifted.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday after the news, the rapper said artists need those restriction-free and big festivals back.

“Please don't play like this. Di mask tsone they must go vele cause re fasa botlhoko montle mo, mara di gathering, Yoh. Hape we need the big festivals back,” he tweeted.

Phaahla this week announced the dropping of key Covid-19 measures after the passing of the fifth wave and declining infections in the country.

These include the wearing of masks, limits on gatherings and entry requirements.

“We have been monitoring the epidemic, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and current epidemiological analysis. The figures point towards lower infection rates, and that the country has exited a recent spike of infections,” said Phaahla.