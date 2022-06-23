×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Went Platinum again, this time in two months' — Pabi Cooper celebrates a win

23 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Pabi Cooper's hit song 'Byanyana Ke Bafana' strikes platinum.
Pabi Cooper's hit song 'Byanyana Ke Bafana' strikes platinum.
Image: Instagram/ Pabi Cooper

Congratulations are in order for Paballo “Pabi Cooper” Mothapo after she received two platinum plaques for the success of her music. 

The amapiano star's hit song Banyana Ke Bafana ft Focalistic, Ch'cco, LuuDadeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi went platinum and she also celebrated getting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. 

This achievement comes after her song Isiphithiphithi went platinum in February, raking in more than 3.5-million streams.

Taking to Instagram, Pabi Cooper expressed her pride in her own record label, Cooper Entertainment, since launching it in November 2021.

“Oh Damn! Platinum girls we up. Went Platinum again, this time in two months under my record label. 100k subbies for YouTube. God is good. Shout out to my team, my friends, the LOML and my family. Thank you for all the support. My supporters? Cooper FC? Omg, I love you guys. This is because of y’all man,” she wrote.

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi also recently celebrated becoming a multi-platinum-selling artist.

The singer's African Queen album reached gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached double platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum. 

When announcing she received 13 plaques for the success of her music, Makhadzi said she was overwhelmed by emotion.

Thirteen plaques. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum.” 

MORE:

A dream come true! Makhadzi gears up for her first world tour

"This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside of my comfort zone means a lot"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Queen of Yanos' Lady Du reflects on becoming an international star

Lady Du is gracing international magazine covers and grabbing collabs with your favs.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Venom & Shishiliza's song 'Sondela' certified gold days after Riky Rick's death

'Sondela' brings success for Venom and Shishiliza ahead of the release of their joint project.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Master KG hits back at 'Jerusalema' snub on most streamed songs list

"I guess Jerusalema is from China or something," tweeted the hitmaker.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. Mr Music on ‘starting from scratch’ after leaving ‘Idols SA’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...