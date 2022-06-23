'Went Platinum again, this time in two months' — Pabi Cooper celebrates a win

Congratulations are in order for Paballo “Pabi Cooper” Mothapo after she received two platinum plaques for the success of her music.

The amapiano star's hit song Banyana Ke Bafana ft Focalistic, Ch'cco, LuuDadeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi went platinum and she also celebrated getting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

This achievement comes after her song Isiphithiphithi went platinum in February, raking in more than 3.5-million streams.

Taking to Instagram, Pabi Cooper expressed her pride in her own record label, Cooper Entertainment, since launching it in November 2021.

“Oh Damn! Platinum girls we up. Went Platinum again, this time in two months under my record label. 100k subbies for YouTube. God is good. Shout out to my team, my friends, the LOML and my family. Thank you for all the support. My supporters? Cooper FC? Omg, I love you guys. This is because of y’all man,” she wrote.