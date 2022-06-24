Fans defend Makhadzi after she's accused of stealing a Malawian artist's song
Limpopo-born star Makhadzi has been accused of “stealing” a Maliwan artists song.
This after a local Twitter user took to his timeline claiming that the multi-platinum-selling artist had replicated Scrafoc’s Ma Gear.
Scrafoc’s single, that sits at 22,897 views at the publishing of this article, was released in June 2021, while in Makhadzi her single Tshintsha Magiya is yet to be released on June 24.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi for comment but was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Makhadzi's song has been a huge hit on Tik Tok having over 12 thousand uploads under the hashtags #MAGIYA #MAGEAR.
Her fans poured water on the accusations saying that though both artists were singing about 'changing gears,' the songs did not sound alike.
These songs aren't even similar..it's like when Faith Evans say "I love you" and Mary J Blige sings "I love you".. Different time and all. Scrafoc can go Scrafoc far away and leave our Khadzi alone!— Katlego Omphile (@Omphile_Katlego) June 22, 2022
Makhadzi has been raking in the numbers.
The singer's African Queen album reached Gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached doubled platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum.
In early June, received 13 plaques for the success of her music.
She took to social media expressing how she was overjoyed by the win.
“13 PLAQUES. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum,” she wrote.