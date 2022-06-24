Fans defend Makhadzi after she's accused of stealing a Malawian artist's song

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi has been accused of “stealing” a Maliwan artists song.

This after a local Twitter user took to his timeline claiming that the multi-platinum-selling artist had replicated Scrafoc’s Ma Gear.

Scrafoc’s single, that sits at 22,897 views at the publishing of this article, was released in June 2021, while in Makhadzi her single Tshintsha Magiya is yet to be released on June 24.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi for comment but was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.