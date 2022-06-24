×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Fans defend Makhadzi after she's accused of stealing a Malawian artist's song

24 June 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Here's what you need to know about why Makhadzi is being accused of "stealing" a song from a Malawian artist.
Here's what you need to know about why Makhadzi is being accused of "stealing" a song from a Malawian artist.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi has been accused of “stealing” a Maliwan artists song.

This after a local Twitter user took to his timeline claiming that the multi-platinum-selling artist had replicated Scrafoc’s Ma Gear.

Scrafoc’s single, that sits at 22,897 views at the publishing of this article, was released in June 2021, while in Makhadzi her single Tshintsha Magiya is yet to be released on June 24.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi for comment but was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

Makhadzi's song has been a huge hit on Tik Tok having over 12 thousand uploads under the hashtags #MAGIYA #MAGEAR.

Her fans poured water on the accusations saying that though both artists were singing about 'changing gears,' the songs did not sound alike.

Makhadzi has been raking in the numbers.

The singer's African Queen album reached Gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached doubled platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum. 

In early June, received 13 plaques for the success of her music.

She took to social media expressing how she was overjoyed by the win.

13 PLAQUES. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum,”  she wrote.

A dream come true! Makhadzi gears up for her first world tour

"This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside of my comfort zone means a lot"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Everything I touch turns to platinum' — Makhadzi receives 13 plaques

Makhadzi gets emotional over the success of her music.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Makhadzi beams with joy as her EP 'Pain ya jealousy 'reaches gold status

"I knew I’d always be successful in the music industry however I never thought it would come so soon."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Everything you need to know about Makhadzi’s cosmetic range

"I have been working on this one for years now. So many sleepless nights perfecting it for everyone."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  2. Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘To those who are defending me, please rest now’ — DJ Zinhle is over trending ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle fans defend her against troll dragging her no makeup look TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'