Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet sensation

Matenas Wadi Yobisi has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and has frequently shot up the trends list on Twitter with his dance moves. Now that he has a budding career as an entertainer, everyone wants to know who is.

A month ago, after Mandla Kayise, 19, decided to film his best friend of nearly two years, Martinus Olckers, aka Matenas Wadi Yobisi, 16, dancing, and the internet hasn't been able to get enough of the teen.

While it was unplanned, Matenas' vibe has led to the pair being booked and busy.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the two pupils from a special school in Pretoria, Suiderberg School, said they never thought they'd become this popular, and want to make the most of the attention they've garnered on social media.

“Mandla was asking to take videos of how I dance. That's how I got popular. It feels amazing. It feels like I'm dreaming as I get more popular,” Martinus said.

Mandla said they never imagined hey would go viral as when they started it was for amusement.

“Those videos, we took them as a joke. We were playing and then things got very serious. We went viral with the second video. The first we took as a joke. The second one went viral so I opened an Instagram account so he can have a platform with his pictures and videos. When we posted the third one social media went crazy,” Mandla said.