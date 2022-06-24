Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet sensation

Matenas Wadi Yobisi has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and has frequently shot up the trends list on Twitter with his dance moves. Now that he has a budding career as an entertainer, everyone wants to know who is.

A month ago, after Mandla Kayise, 19, decided to film his best friend of nearly two years, Martinus Olckers, aka Matenas Wadi Yobisi, 16, dancing, and the internet hasn't been able to get enough of the teen.

While it was unplanned, Matenas' vibe has led to the pair being booked and busy.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the two pupils from a special school in Pretoria, Suiderberg School, said they never thought they'd become this popular, and want to make the most of the attention they've garnered on social media.