Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani pen sweet messages to their son Kemo
Actress Simphiwe “Quing Simz” Ngema and her baby daddy, model Tino Chinyani, have shared heartfelt messages to their son to celebrate his second birthday.
The two stars welcomed Tiyani Chinyani on June 23 2020, and are are beaming with pride to see their son grow wiser and stronger.
Taking to Instagram, Simz reflected on her motherhood journey since his birth, expressing her gratitude.
“I owe God more than a billion thank yous for this day. This day gave me a reason to live again, to smile again and to hope again. In a world full of so much pain, you made me realise there is still a God and He loves me so much that He gave me you.
“To say I am eternally grateful would be an understatement. I have a son. A loving, caring and considerate son. Your love means everything to me. Happy birthday Kearabilwe Kemorena. I love you more than life.”
Tino, who has spoken aboutf how he is building his Tiyani Afrika empire to secure his son's future, took to his timeline to share his special birthday message.
“To my superstar, my mini-me, I wake up each day and thank the Lord for the light you shine in all our lives. Watching your energy and smile brighten every room you walk into warms my heart in ways I never thought possible.
"You inspire me daily and I pray the Lord watches over you on this day and every other day t you wake up to. I know there’s nothing but greatness and prosperity in the future ahead of you. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all and I will love and support you unconditionally as you grow into an outstanding young man. I love you now and forever. ”