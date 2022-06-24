Somizi Mhlongo changes his tune on Beyoncé́ latest song after dragging it

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has changed his tune about his views on Beyoncé's latest single Break My Soul.

As the song continues to garner millions of views on digital streaming platforms since it's release on Monday, various celebs and the Bee force have been sharing reaction video's and jamming to the track.

After listening to the song initially, Somizi took to his Instagram timeline saying he was not all the way impressed, but he's now changed course.

“One thing I don't have is jealously ... Beyoncé́ did her thing, [the song] has similarities, it has familiarities ... but Beyoncé́, I bow. You're a genius, that woman is smart,” he said.