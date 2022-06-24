Somizi Mhlongo changes his tune on Beyoncé́ latest song after dragging it
“Beyoncé́, I bow. You're a genius.”
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has changed his tune about his views on Beyoncé's latest single Break My Soul.
As the song continues to garner millions of views on digital streaming platforms since it's release on Monday, various celebs and the Bee force have been sharing reaction video's and jamming to the track.
After listening to the song initially, Somizi took to his Instagram timeline saying he was not all the way impressed, but he's now changed course.
“One thing I don't have is jealously ... Beyoncé́ did her thing, [the song] has similarities, it has familiarities ... but Beyoncé́, I bow. You're a genius, that woman is smart,” he said.
Previously, Somizi said he failed to think the song was a hit because of the effect he got after listening to it the first time.
“Beyoncé came and I was like no, this is not it. I wasn't feeling it, but I gave it another chance and played it for the second time. It felt different and again what I picked up from this song was that it is really not much of a great song, because for me, a hit most of the time catches you immediately, but sometimes other hits grow on you.” he said.
