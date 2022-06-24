WATCH | Not here to play! Pearl Thusi got mad skills on the pole

Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi has showed her mad skills after taking up pole dancing almost two years ago.

She posted a video of herself doing the most, showing she's not here to play.

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram timelines, the Fistful of Vengeance actress was working the pole like she had been doing it for a long time.

“It’s been more than a year since I came to class and I have to go every week. Imagine what I’ll be able to do in three months! The student and the master ... she’s amazing!”

In her mentions she was praised for making it look easy and her smooth moves made her followers swoon over her.

“Haibo, you need a movie or series where you are a pole dancer,” wrote one follower.

The actress's latest film is where fans got to see Pearl hone her craft as an actress in an action film.

In February she excitedly took to Twitter to tell her fans her latest film, Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance, was airing on the streaming platform after months of waiting. But she gave her fans a little teaser: there will be a hot sex scene.

“Guys ... Wu Assassins is out tomorrow. Please don’t make the whole movie about my s*x scene with @TheLewisTan coz I know y’all. Jokes. So excited! Hope you enjoy it.”

She got tongues wagging and in her mentions her followers felt she used her tweet as a marketing gimmick, but they were sold.

The actress released a preview of the film, a sequel to Wu Assassins, the previous week.

“I could never thank the cast, stunt team, extras, crew, director, producers and anyone not mentioned enough for this amazing experience. I hope people enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed making it for you,” she wrote.