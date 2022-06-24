WATCH | ‘I’m back, no more depression’ — Mlindo the Vocalist

Musician Mlindo the Vocalist took to his Instagram on Thursday night to share that he would drop a new album.

On the album Lindokuhle, he said he featured Sjava, Ami Faku, Mthunzi and Ishmael Morabe.

Before his fans could listen to a taste of the music on his Instagram live, the star opened up about things that have been weighing heavily on him.

“The reason I've not been doing any Instagram Lives is because of you guys. I couldn't even post a picture without you guys asking me where is the album. That is really not nice. I'm asking that you don't do that to someone else. It brings depression because it's not like I didn't want to give you music. I've been working on it but there's been ups and down on my side."

He thanked his fans for everything they have done for him and the support for his album Emakhaya.

“It hasn't been nice for me for a long time. You'll remember I've had a lot of accidents and I didn't speak to anyone. It took a lot from me. I I hope with this new music you are going to support it like you've done before. I've been working on these songs for a long time and they are finally ready. I wish you guys can support me. I'm very sorry for being away for this long.”

He revealed he was working with DJ Maphorisa and they are not beefing, as rumours might have it. He said he reached out and apologised and DJ Maphorisa took him back

Watch the full video below :