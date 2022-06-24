×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘I’m back, no more depression’ — Mlindo the Vocalist

24 June 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mlindo thanked Sjava, who constantly checked on him while he was going through a difficult time.
Mlindo thanked Sjava, who constantly checked on him while he was going through a difficult time.
Image: Instagram/Mlindo

Musician Mlindo the Vocalist took to his Instagram on Thursday night to share that he would drop a new album.

On the album Lindokuhle, he said he featured Sjava, Ami Faku, Mthunzi and Ishmael Morabe. 

Before his fans could listen to a taste of the music on his Instagram live, the star opened up about things that have been weighing heavily on him.

“The reason I've not been doing any Instagram Lives is because of you guys. I couldn't even post a picture without you guys asking me where is the album. That is really not nice. I'm asking that you don't do that to someone else. It brings depression because it's not like I didn't want to give you music. I've been working on it but there's been ups and down on my side."

He thanked his fans for everything they have done for him and the support for his album Emakhaya.

“It hasn't been nice for me for a long time. You'll remember I've had a lot of accidents and I didn't speak to anyone. It took a lot from me. I I hope with this new music you are going to support it like you've done before. I've been working on these songs for a long time and they are finally ready. I wish you guys can support me. I'm very sorry for being away for this long.”

He revealed he was working with DJ Maphorisa and they are not beefing, as rumours might have it. He said he reached out and apologised and DJ Maphorisa took him back 

Watch the full video below :

In a lengthy Facebook post in January, DJ Maphorisa alleged Mlindo double-crossed him with his road manager Nyiko.

“It’s so crazy how people will backstab you. Mlindo the Vocalist came to Jozi. He didn’t know anyone and I had to get him a road manager. Cool. I asked Nyiko to help Mlindo. At that time Nyiko was super broke but a cool, hard-working guy so I gave him a chance, not knowing the devil.

“To cut the story short, after two years I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manger. They cut off my percentage. He promoted himself. I said I will let them be even though I could take him back. I left them to do their thing,” he said.

Mlindo The Vocalist’s manager Nyiko shares his rebuttal of Maphorisa's claims

Nyiko The Great said DJ Maphorisa is the one who gave him and Mlindo the go ahead to work together.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

DJ Maphorisa sheds light on how Mlindo the vocalist 'backstabbed' him

DJ Maphorisa detailed what happened between him and Mlindo The Vocalist but his childhood friend claims it's all lies.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mlindo threatens to expose 'greedy' people in the industry

Mlindo The Vocalist is broken by the things that happen in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Mlindo returns to stage with crutches after 'drunk' video incident

Mlindo was booked and busy this past weekend, with gigs all over the country including Middelburg, Soweto and Bloemfontein.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  2. Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘To those who are defending me, please rest now’ — DJ Zinhle is over trending ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle fans defend her against troll dragging her no makeup look TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'