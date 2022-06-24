WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane honours MaMkhize with a tattoo

Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has showed her mother Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize some love by getting inked in her honour.

Sbahle spent several months in ICU after her car reportedly burst into flames after she lost control on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9 2018.

She has been vocal on Instagram about how her mother was instrumental in her healing and to honour her she got a tattoo.

“My body is my journal & my tattoos are my story. Thank you mom @kwa_mammkhize for always understanding me & being by my side through thy lows and highs, you are a blessing, I love you unconditionally, she captioned a video of her getting the tattoo on Instagram.

In April Sbahle's mother, MaMkhize who has spoken about how her daughter was working hard to restore her career after her accident took to her social media timeline to express her pride in Sbahle finding the courage to tell her story.