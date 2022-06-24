Will you tune in? Malema to 'Touchdown' with Tbo on Metro FM this afternoon
Metro FM listeners are in for a treat this afternoon as EFF leader Julius Malema will co-host the drive show alongside Tbo Touch.
“The CIC Julius Malema will co-host the Touch Down on Metro FM alongside Tbo Touch on Friday, June 24,” said the EFF.
Tweeps are already excited about issues the pair will discuss and their music selection.
♦️Don’t Miss It ♦️— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 23, 2022
The CIC @Julius_S_Malema will co-host the Touch Down on Metro FM, alongside @iamtbotouch on Friday, 24 June 2022.
#CICOnMetro pic.twitter.com/nx3xKed3Pq
For supporters of Malema and fans of Touch, the pairing on Metro FM this afternoon is no surprise considering the good relationship between the two.
Malema has attended Touch's birthday parties and appeared on his Touch HD radio station.
Touch returned to Metro FM for the afternoon drive-time show, The Touchdown, after a six-year break.
Malema was among the first who welcomed him back to the station. He took to the socials to say Metro FM will “never be the same”.
“My boy Tbo Touch is back in the building: Metro FM will never be the same. The return of the best will threaten only those with low self-esteem. Congratulations, my guy. Kill them,” he wrote in a message to Touch.
Here's what tweeps had to say:
Save the date❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jZSGAIcwjG— The Daughter Of The Soil❤️🖤💚 (@NonhleNgubane7) June 23, 2022
An entire 3 hours of listening to the President ❤️ https://t.co/mNOt1Pur3U— Andi Motsepe (@AndiswaMadikazi) June 22, 2022
Might listen to radio after years for this https://t.co/z2cJhMUqds— Ta Nic (@Nic0Milan) June 22, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.