×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Will you tune in? Malema to 'Touchdown' with Tbo on Metro FM this afternoon

24 June 2022 - 13:00
EFF leader Julius Malema will co-host the Metro FM drive show alongside Tbo Touch this afternoon.
EFF leader Julius Malema will co-host the Metro FM drive show alongside Tbo Touch this afternoon.
Image: Twitter/ EFF

Metro FM listeners are in for a treat this afternoon as EFF leader Julius Malema will co-host the drive show alongside Tbo Touch. 

The CIC Julius Malema will co-host the Touch Down on Metro FM alongside Tbo Touch on Friday, June 24,” said the EFF. 

Tweeps are already excited about issues the pair will discuss and their music selection. 

For supporters of Malema and fans of Touch, the pairing on Metro FM this afternoon is no surprise considering the good relationship between the two.

Malema has attended Touch's birthday parties and appeared on his Touch HD radio station.

Touch returned to Metro FM for the afternoon drive-time show, The Touchdown, after a six-year break. 

Malema was among the first who welcomed him back to the station. He took to the socials to say Metro FM will “never be the same”.

“My boy Tbo Touch is back in the building: Metro FM will never be the same. The return of the best will threaten only those with low self-esteem. Congratulations, my guy. Kill them,” he wrote in a message to Touch.

Here's what tweeps had to say: 

MORE:

IN PICTURES | Celebrating life with Zakes and Co

Zakes Bantwini, one of the nicest blokes in the music biz, has secured an impressive seven nominations at this year’s South African Music Awards
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Disney+ launch was no Mickey Mouse affair

The Walt Disney Co rolled out the blue carpet to flip the ‘on’ switch for its streaming service in SA, writes Craig Jacobs.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Four celebs who have come out to aid KZN flood victims

These celebs did not hesitate to lend a hand
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  2. Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘To those who are defending me, please rest now’ — DJ Zinhle is over trending ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle fans defend her against troll dragging her no makeup look TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'