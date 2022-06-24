Will you tune in? Malema to 'Touchdown' with Tbo on Metro FM this afternoon

For supporters of Malema and fans of Touch, the pairing on Metro FM this afternoon is no surprise considering the good relationship between the two.

Malema has attended Touch's birthday parties and appeared on his Touch HD radio station.

Touch returned to Metro FM for the afternoon drive-time show, The Touchdown, after a six-year break.

Malema was among the first who welcomed him back to the station. He took to the socials to say Metro FM will “never be the same”.

“My boy Tbo Touch is back in the building: Metro FM will never be the same. The return of the best will threaten only those with low self-esteem. Congratulations, my guy. Kill them,” he wrote in a message to Touch.

Here's what tweeps had to say: