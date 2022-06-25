×

TshisaLIVE

A.S.E hope to inspire young lives with their debut single featuring Kwesta

25 June 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
A.S.E are on a mission to inspire their peers with their debut single.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape-born artists Ayabonga, Sivuyisiwe and Esona Salakuphathwa are beaming with pride after getting their first big collaboration with Kwesta on their debut single Empire.

“The single looks into the group's future and is also a celebration of what it has taken to get to this stage. We hope it is a song that will inspire and motivate everyone working towards building their dreams. Kwesta believed in us as young talent and he saw our vision,” said Sivuyisiwe.

Speaking of the impact they want the song to bring to the music scene, Ayabonga said because the song was empowering and written from their hearts they wanted to touch lives through their single and their album when it was ready.

“We want the single to impact peoples' lives in a way that makes them feel powerful. Hip-hop gave us a voice, a platform to express ourselves. We want people to feel they have a voice through this single.”

The upcoming teen rap group, running under the moniker A.S.E, comprises of three siblings who can sing, rap and produce music they hope will inspire young people to pursue their dreams. 

“We hope to touch a lot of people's hearts and make them believe anything is possible at any age,” said Esona.

Formed in 2016 after getting the thumbs up from their parents, the teens maintain a strict schedule to juggle their passion for music and their school studies.

“Our parents were musicians, but didn't pursue it. We used to listen to their music a lot in the house ... We have a strict schedule at home that allocates study time and studio time, to relax and to do our chores and that's how we balance everything out.”

