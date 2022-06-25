×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo thanks fans for more than 15,000 sales of her memoirs

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
25 June 2022 - 10:00
Basetsana Kumalo recently celebrated her book doing well.
Basetsana Kumalo recently celebrated her book doing well.
Image: Supplied

Former beauty queen and author Basetsana Kumalo has expressed her gratitude for people continuing to buy her memoirs.

Taking to her Instagram, Basetsana revealed her book has gone to reprint after selling more than 15,000 copies. She thanked her fans for the love.

Putting pen to paper, little did I know my story, Bassie: My Journey of Hope, will find resonance with so many of you. Each and every one of us have a story. Our stories are valid. Do not be afraid to write yours. Sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the support. Ngiyabonga!”

Watch the video below:

The media personality and mogul recently celebrated her 48th trip around the sun.

Taking to her Instagram, Basetsana thanked God for life and said she was filled with gratitude on her birthday.

“This is the day  the Lord has made and I will rejoice and be glad in it. I wake up today with a heart filled with gratitude. I wake up today with thanksgiving in my heart. I wake up today with gladness in my heart. I wake today with sheer joy in my spirit. For the joy of the Lord is my strength (Nehemiah 8:10).”

Detailing her gratitude list, Bassie counted her blessings, thankful that all the things — good and bad — she has endured have moulded her into the woman she is today.

“On this 48th chapter, today I am thankful for the gift of life, I am thankful for good health. Today I am thankful for all the blessings that abound in my life. Today I am thankful for family and friends, I am thankful for all the people I work with near and far. Today I am thankful for all the love that surrounds me. I am grateful for the lessons I have learnt. I am grateful for life experiences — the good, the bad and the ugly. They have defined the woman I am today. I continue to pray for guidance and wisdom as I journey in life. Today is gratitude day for me as I celebrate my birthday,” she said at the time.

IN PICS | Power and perfume at the 20th International Women’s Forum

Take two first ladies, a couple of ministers and a musical legend known as the Princess of Africa.
News
2 months ago

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates her 48th birthday with a gratitude letter

"I am grateful for life experiences - the good, the bad and the ugly. They have defined the woman I am today."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

OPINION | Zozi, Shudu and other Miss SAs proved how much black girls need representation

While SA stands unsure of the Miss SA Organisation's intentions after their stance on Israel, the path they were on in making sure every South ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Basetsana Kumalo slams fake news: ‘I’m not 6 months pregnant with late president John Magufuli’s child’

No baby onboard. Basetsana has set the record straight.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘To those who are defending me, please rest now’ — DJ Zinhle is over trending ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans defend Makhadzi after she's accused of stealing a Malawian artist's song TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps stan Bahumi telling Somizi she doesn't 'believe' in ancestors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'