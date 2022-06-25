WATCH | No fear — Lloyiso bravely sings next to elephants

You would think after the highly publicised reports of an elephant killing a woman and would make people reluctant to be anywhere near the huge animals, but that was not the case for musician Lloyiso Gijana, who was recently in proximity with the giants.

According to reports, police said a “70-year-old woman not only lost her life, but her corpse also fell to the wrath of a wild tusker in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on June 18.”

That is why Lloyiso's followers were scared on his behalf and reminded him about the incident that happened at the weekend in his comment section.

The star took to his Instagram to share a video clip of him singing one of his hit songs with DJ Zinhle in front of the giants.

“The elephant is in the room. This is my brother Marula. Spiritual animal,” he captioned his post.