TshisaLIVE

WATCH | No fear — Lloyiso bravely sings next to elephants

25 June 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lloyiso stood close to elephants without fear.
Image: Instagram/Lloyiso Gijana

You would think after the highly publicised reports of an elephant killing a woman and would make people reluctant to be anywhere near the huge animals, but that was not the case for musician Lloyiso Gijana, who was recently in proximity with the giants.

According to reports, police said a “70-year-old woman not only lost her life, but her corpse also fell to the wrath of a wild tusker in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on June 18.”

That is why Lloyiso's followers were scared on his behalf and reminded him about the incident that happened at the weekend in his comment section.

The star took to his Instagram to share a video clip of him singing one of his hit songs with DJ Zinhle in front of the giants. 

“The elephant is in the room. This is my brother Marula. Spiritual animal,” he captioned his post.

Clearly a lover of the animal, Lloyiso featured on a hit song by DJ Zinhle in 2020 called Indlovu.

In December 2020, when the song was warming the hearts of Mzansi, DJ Zinhle thanked her fans for supporting the song.

“Thank you so much for your love and support. Indlovu is a gift from Loyiso and I= to you. Thank you for receiving it with so much grace. Siyabonga,” she posted on Instagram.

Catching up with TshisaLIVE before he headed to the US to record music, Lloyiso said being a global artist has always been on the cards since he sang songs from the movie Dream Girls when he was two.

“I've always known I'm meant for global. I never thought to myself that I'm going to be a SA artist. I always thought I'm going to be touring the world. My plan was to release as much music as I can, get myself out there as much as I can so I can travel the world and be myself.”

