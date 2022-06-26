A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA

Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi walked away with two well-deserved awards at the 2022 installation of the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) which took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Making a comeback after a two-year hiatus the awards, which were broadcast live, saw local celebrities and delegates dust off their red carpet worthy gowns and suits for the “blue carpet” and a night of glitz and glamour.

Truly a star-studded affair, the awards were hosted by The River actor Lawrence Maleka, who also scooped two of the coveted statuettes.

At the Sun Arena and across the different social media platforms, it was Makhadzi who topped trends list as her fans celebrated her wins. The Matorokisi singer walked away with the Favourite Music Artist or Group awards as well as the Song of the Year awards for her hit song Ghanama featuring Prince Benza .

Makhadzi jokingly thanked God she wasn't fluent in English. She reasoned that not knowing the language allowed her to sing in her mother-tongue which is how she became a fave. She also revealed that she begged to perform at the last awards for free, knowing that one day things would change.

“I knew that one day is one day, God will answer,” she said.

The likes of Boity, Mpho Wabadimo, PH, Khutso Theledi and Presely Chweneyagae — brought good humour and a positive attitude as award presenters.

While The Wife stars aAbdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo also had a fantastic night as the two leading men walked away winner of the Favourite Actor and Favourite Rising Star awards respectively.

The applause filled the room when firm fave Gomora actress Sannah Mcunu, who plays Zodwa on the loved Mzansi Magic telenovela, was announced as the Favourite actress winner.

Speaking of legends, Connie Ferguson won the Favourite Personality award and dedicated it to her late hubby Shona.

The Twitter streets were in celebration mode for all their faves. See some reactions below: