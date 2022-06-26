A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA
Lawrence Maleka's fans also proved that he's all that and more as he walked away with two awards, just like Makhadzi!
Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi walked away with two well-deserved awards at the 2022 installation of the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) which took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.
Making a comeback after a two-year hiatus the awards, which were broadcast live, saw local celebrities and delegates dust off their red carpet worthy gowns and suits for the “blue carpet” and a night of glitz and glamour.
Truly a star-studded affair, the awards were hosted by The River actor Lawrence Maleka, who also scooped two of the coveted statuettes.
At the Sun Arena and across the different social media platforms, it was Makhadzi who topped trends list as her fans celebrated her wins. The Matorokisi singer walked away with the Favourite Music Artist or Group awards as well as the Song of the Year awards for her hit song Ghanama featuring Prince Benza .
Makhadzi jokingly thanked God she wasn't fluent in English. She reasoned that not knowing the language allowed her to sing in her mother-tongue which is how she became a fave. She also revealed that she begged to perform at the last awards for free, knowing that one day things would change.
“I knew that one day is one day, God will answer,” she said.
The likes of Boity, Mpho Wabadimo, PH, Khutso Theledi and Presely Chweneyagae — brought good humour and a positive attitude as award presenters.
While The Wife stars aAbdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo also had a fantastic night as the two leading men walked away winner of the Favourite Actor and Favourite Rising Star awards respectively.
The applause filled the room when firm fave Gomora actress Sannah Mcunu, who plays Zodwa on the loved Mzansi Magic telenovela, was announced as the Favourite actress winner.
Speaking of legends, Connie Ferguson won the Favourite Personality award and dedicated it to her late hubby Shona.
The Twitter streets were in celebration mode for all their faves. See some reactions below:
WELL DESERVED - I mean! 😭😭😍 Congratulations @MakhadziSA #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/ppDJkHupuS— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) June 25, 2022
Awesome work there by @Lawrence_Maleka and congrats on the wins 🎉🎊 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/AYVcJERcxr— Nqoby (@Nqobie31) June 25, 2022
Sannah Mchunu for Favorite Actress 💃💃. Well deserved 🏆. She nails that Zodwa character & wears it like a glove 👏🏾. She is Gomora & is carrying the show #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/gReEhW1yLG— 👠Nolali👠 (@Amza_5) June 25, 2022
#TheWifeShowmax’s Abdul Khoza wins the #DStvMVCA award for Favourite Actor, brought to you by Showmax. This man’s talent is undeniable!— Temparence Lisa Bhebhe (@WhyUfikelate) June 25, 2022
Congratulations Abdul 👌❤️❤️well deserving.... pic.twitter.com/qRpmymkDp1
Mr Sho is definitely proud her❤️❤️☺️. My God continue being your light and salvation 🏆✊🏿 Connie Ferguson #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/zAlveZLWwO— lunga Thabiso📿📿🦋🌟🔱 (@LungaIam) June 25, 2022
There was no dull moment as the audience were treated to fire musical performances by Kamo Mphela, Tuks Senganga, Nomfundo Moh and Zakes Bantwini.
Honouring SA’s iconic storytellers is important to DStv, the show recognised Tony award-winning veteran actor, playwright, director and author Dr. John Kani with the Legend Award.
The crowd was on their feet as the stalwart gave a dignified acceptance speech that left everyone inspired.
Here’s the full list of who came out on top in each category:
- Song of the Year: Makhadzi ft. Prince Benza — Ghanama
- Favourite Actress: Sannah Mcunu
- Favourite Actor: Abdul Khoza
- Favourite Radio Personality: Selbeyonce Mkhize
- Favourite DJ: Shimza
- Favourite Comedian: Skhumba Hlophe
- Favourite Rising Star: Kwenzo Ngcobo
- Favourite Sports Personality: Rassie Erasmus
- Favourite TV Presenter: Lawrence Maleka
- Favourite Personality: Connie Ferguson
- Favourite Music Artist or Group: Makhadzi
- Ultimate Viewers’ Choice: Lawrence Maleka