Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits Twitter
Media personality nNtando Duma took “nude glam” to a whole new level on Saturday night at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA when she channel her inner Rihanna and Lizzo with a sheer number that landed her on the Twitter trends list.
The actress and mother of one decided to show off her absolutely flawless body in a see-through, nude pink dress that was embellished with bling by Miano Designs. Pairing the look with a simple hairstyle (a bun) and natural makeup, Ntando let her dress and her body do all the talking when she strut her stuff on the “blue” carpet and later on stage to present an award.
While she looked poised and graceful, the social media streets were the exact opposite as the peanut gallery gave their two-cents about her dress which sparked debates about everything from nudity on television to fashion, feminism and global warming!
Taking to her Instagram, Ntando — who probably anticipated the reaction, made it know that her outfit did exactly what she set out to do.
“Disgustingly delicious fine a** mama ENTERED the chat. Tshabang ke fete! I love you @mianodesigns thank you so much for this dress! We DID IT! ” she wrote.
Check her outfit out below.
Here are some of the tweets reacting to her outfit.
What nonsense is Ntando Duma wearing? 😏🤦🏻♂️ she just wanted to show us a glimpse of 🍑🤷🏻♂️ #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/mhJMj5lgxh— GAOLATLHE 𓃵 (@Fortune__R) June 25, 2022
#DStvMVCA— khanyisile~🤍🦋🥞🍯 (@khannnyiiii) June 25, 2022
Ntando Duma's Outfit 🔥🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/9tJ6yBV86s
I need Ntando Duma's level of confidence to survive 😭😭😭#DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/hfsLbzMahX— kholo_Mohosana (@KholofeloFelo1) June 25, 2022
"Aowa atla aba stlaela"— Ngwanakadikgaseng (@Karabo_Rasseala) June 25, 2022
My grandmother is very disappointed with Ntando Duma #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/N5mHXfXHKP
I knew Ntando Duma was going to trend because y'all are obsessed with nudity and sex. Y'all praise naked people more than talented people. Y'all hype everything in this country. #DStvMVCA— The Voice (@MandelaSoldUs) June 25, 2022
Ntando Duma is Gold wow 🤩🤩🙌#DStvMVCA https://t.co/2Qk9RAD734— Lionel Mbatha (@LionelMbatha) June 25, 2022
#NtandoDuma Ntando Duma is disrespecting the whole nation😱 pic.twitter.com/Rop7cxiDt1— Tidimalo Msimango (@MaloLiverpool) June 25, 2022
#DStvMVCA my views— mpho nkake 🏳️🌈 (@Mphossible_N) June 25, 2022
Best dressed :
- Blue mbombo
- Ntando Duma
Worst dressed :
- Somizi
- Lawrence maleka (since he was the host they could have done better, I was not feeling those outfits 🤦🏽♂️) pic.twitter.com/rB9FP3wBZx
#DStvMVCA Ntando Duma is naked on national tv pic.twitter.com/uXyU4vkiDT— Analyser🇿🇦 (@DustSamuel) June 25, 2022