TshisaLIVE

Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits Twitter

26 June 2022 - 00:59 By TshisaLIVE
This is Ntando Duma at the DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg in 2020. In 2022 though, sis caused a frenzy!
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Media personality nNtando Duma took “nude glam” to a whole new level on Saturday night at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA when she channel her inner Rihanna and Lizzo with a sheer number that landed her on the Twitter trends list.

The actress and mother of one decided to show off her absolutely flawless body in a see-through, nude pink dress that was embellished with bling by Miano Designs. Pairing the look with a simple hairstyle (a bun) and natural makeup, Ntando let her dress and her body do all the talking when she strut her stuff on the “blue” carpet and later on stage to present an award.

While she looked poised and graceful, the social media streets were the exact opposite as the peanut gallery gave their two-cents about her dress which sparked debates about everything from nudity on television to fashion, feminism and global warming!

Taking to her Instagram, Ntando — who probably anticipated the reaction, made it know that her outfit did exactly what she set out to do.

“Disgustingly delicious fine a** mama ENTERED the chat. Tshabang ke fete! I love you @mianodesigns thank you so much for this dress! We DID IT! ” she wrote.

Check her outfit out below.

Here are some of the tweets reacting to her outfit.

TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago
