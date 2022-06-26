'Fame is nothing to me' — Zodwa Wabantu on embracing who she really is
Reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu says fame is nothing compared to the woman she is becoming.
Zodwa confirmed her ancestral calling in a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this year after she shared a picture of herself in a stream wrapped in traditional cloth.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, the star shared a snap of herself again wearing traditional healers' clothes and holding a horn that belonged to an ancestor.
“I’m Choosing Idlozi. I’m very wealthy ngiyikosazana yasebukhosini under amahlubi clan inkosi imina fame is nothing to me, compared to what I am and becoming. This horn is 133 years old and belonged to my great-great grandfather. Soft life for life,” she wrote
She earlier told TshisaLIVE she now saw her ancestors' hand in her life.
“They don’t want a weave, they don’t want make up; now I understand why I was different. It was them. I don’t fit in, I have no desire to be wanted. I walk alone, and I’m different. So it was not me, because I've chosen to be that way. I was built to not fall for anything.”
The star got tongues wagging on social media a few months ago when she posted a picture of herself dressed in white and kneeling as part of a ceremony.
Zodwa’s mentor and spiritual leader Dr Samuel Mhlaba of Kwa-Mhlaba Traditional Healers shed light on the ceremony, explaining it was a cleansing and summoning ceremony to ensure protection and good luck.
He said the ceremony was a normal African practice that shouldn't be frowned upon.
“Our traditions and norms need to be respected, so let us show people what we do, because they [whites] brought the concept that everything we do is evil so that we will throw it away and run away from it.”
