TshisaLIVE

'Fame is nothing to me' — Zodwa Wabantu on embracing who she really is

26 June 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zodwa Wabantu is at a place where she chooses idlozi and is not fazed by fame anymore
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu says fame is nothing compared to the woman she is becoming. 

Zodwa confirmed her ancestral calling in a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this year after she shared a picture of herself in a stream wrapped in traditional cloth. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the star shared a snap of herself again wearing traditional healers' clothes and holding a horn that belonged to an ancestor.

 “I’m Choosing Idlozi. I’m very wealthy ngiyikosazana yasebukhosini under amahlubi clan inkosi imina fame is nothing to me, compared to what I am and becoming. This horn is 133 years old and belonged to my great-great grandfather. Soft life for life,” she wrote

She earlier told TshisaLIVE she now saw her ancestors' hand in her life.

“They don’t want a weave, they don’t want make up; now I understand why I was different. It was them. I don’t fit in, I have no desire to be wanted. I walk alone, and I’m different. So it was not me, because I've chosen to be that way. I was built to not fall for anything.”

The star got tongues wagging on social media a few months ago when she posted a picture of herself dressed in white and kneeling as part of a ceremony.

Zodwa’s mentor and spiritual leader Dr Samuel Mhlaba of Kwa-Mhlaba Traditional Healers shed light on the ceremony, explaining it was a cleansing and summoning ceremony to ensure protection and good luck.

He said the ceremony was a normal African practice that shouldn't be frowned upon.

“Our traditions and norms need to be respected, so let us show people what we do, because they [whites] brought the concept that everything we do is evil so that we will throw it away and run away from it.”

