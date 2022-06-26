'Fame is nothing to me' — Zodwa Wabantu on embracing who she really is

Reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu says fame is nothing compared to the woman she is becoming.

Zodwa confirmed her ancestral calling in a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this year after she shared a picture of herself in a stream wrapped in traditional cloth.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the star shared a snap of herself again wearing traditional healers' clothes and holding a horn that belonged to an ancestor.

“I’m Choosing Idlozi. I’m very wealthy ngiyikosazana yasebukhosini under amahlubi clan inkosi imina fame is nothing to me, compared to what I am and becoming. This horn is 133 years old and belonged to my great-great grandfather. Soft life for life,” she wrote