'He's tired of lending me his Maclaren' — Lekau Sehoana reveals Cassper's Rolls-Royce 'promise'

Lekau Sehoana has revealed Cassper Nyovest's intention to buy him a brand new set of wheels.

The Drip Group founder took to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, saying Cassper texted him with a promise to buy him a Rolls-Royce Cullinan after a conversation they had about the rapper constantly lending him his Maclaren.

The rapper responded, saying Sehoana publicising their private conversation put more pressure on him to fulfil his promise.

“Dawg. This was a private conversation, these people are definitely going to be on my ass next year if this doesn't happen. So thanks for the extra pressure. I also didn't say I'm tired of lending you anything,” he wrote.