'He's tired of lending me his Maclaren' — Lekau Sehoana reveals Cassper's Rolls-Royce 'promise'
Lekau Sehoana has revealed Cassper Nyovest's intention to buy him a brand new set of wheels.
The Drip Group founder took to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, saying Cassper texted him with a promise to buy him a Rolls-Royce Cullinan after a conversation they had about the rapper constantly lending him his Maclaren.
The rapper responded, saying Sehoana publicising their private conversation put more pressure on him to fulfil his promise.
“Dawg. This was a private conversation, these people are definitely going to be on my ass next year if this doesn't happen. So thanks for the extra pressure. I also didn't say I'm tired of lending you anything,” he wrote.
Dawg... This was a private conversation, these people are definitely going to be on my ass next year if this doesn't happens so thanx for the extra pressure.. I also didn't say I'm tired of lending you anything.. https://t.co/zlTKn7eWXR— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 21, 2022
After DJ Zinhle gushed over their friendship, Cassper made it clear they were just joking around.
“You know Lekau is trolling, right? The context of this conversation is what he didn't mention. Keago Kraya kae nyoko ya [Where am I going to get money to buy a] Rolls-Royce?”
You know Lekau is trolling right? The context of this conversation is what he didn't mention. Keago Kraya kae nyoko ya Rolls Royce— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 21, 2022
Lekau's company collaborated with Cassper on his sneaker range, Drip 990 Root of Fame, released in mid-2022.
Since their partnership, the two have bonded over their love for luxurious cars, entrepreneurship and that #SoftLife.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.