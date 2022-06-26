SNAPS | Best and worst dressed! Here's what your faves wore at #DStvMVCA

Sparkling, stunning, bling and couture are words we can best use to sum up the fashion at this year's blue carpet event at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA).

Things are slowly getting back to normal in showbiz and on Saturday night Mzansi celebs graced the Sun Arena in Pretoria that was abuzz as SA's personalities across different platforms gathered to celebrate each other.

The buzz was not limited to the venue, but felt across Mzansi as Twitter fashion police waited patiently to judge the outfits.

Here's a recap of who wore what:

Zikhona Sodlaka

The seasoned actress who was nominated for the favourite actress category for her character on The Wife wore an all-black haute couture dress with gold embellishment. Zikhona has been enjoying red carpet looks, and tweeps had loads to say about her huge dresses, but this is couture darling — the bigger the dress, the more dramatic! She ate this look up.