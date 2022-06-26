SNAPS | Best and worst dressed! Here's what your faves wore at #DStvMVCA
Sparkling, stunning, bling and couture are words we can best use to sum up the fashion at this year's blue carpet event at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA).
Things are slowly getting back to normal in showbiz and on Saturday night Mzansi celebs graced the Sun Arena in Pretoria that was abuzz as SA's personalities across different platforms gathered to celebrate each other.
The buzz was not limited to the venue, but felt across Mzansi as Twitter fashion police waited patiently to judge the outfits.
Here's a recap of who wore what:
Zikhona Sodlaka
The seasoned actress who was nominated for the favourite actress category for her character on The Wife wore an all-black haute couture dress with gold embellishment. Zikhona has been enjoying red carpet looks, and tweeps had loads to say about her huge dresses, but this is couture darling — the bigger the dress, the more dramatic! She ate this look up.
Seasoned actress and Showmax's The Wife fan favorite @zikhonasodlaka bringing all the drama and volume to the blue carpet.#DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/9s309pZK9T— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 25, 2022
Thando Thabethe
You can never go wrong with a classic black number that's got bling in all the right places. The media personality, dressed by designer extraordinaire Orapeleng Modutle, stunned in this sheer dress bringing all the heat on a cold evening.
#DStvMVCA in @OModutle 💅 pic.twitter.com/54QFuymnL8— Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) June 25, 2022
LootLove
The media personality was dressed in a The Bam Collective gown. The gown is from their Fauvism 2022 collection. She paired her glimmer gown with a nude hair colour and natural-look makeup.
On her Instagram page there's applause for this outfit while on Twitter tweeps don't get it. You'd have to be there to see it. She looked gorgeous. Again, fashion is subjective.
Bonko and Lesego Khoza
Redefining what red carpet looks should be. The Khozas ditched the figure hugging dresses and tux for this all white ensembles. Outfits that were custom-made by Haus Of Strauss Africa. Tweeps didn't get the look, maybe it's a trend that's still to come, maybe watch this space?
The fans will never forget the cahacter of Mqhele and tonight the chants prove @BonkoKhoza ate up the character on The Wife. Tonight he is arm in arm with his wifey and confidante Lesego Khoza. pic.twitter.com/rFBSm7w4Ok— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 25, 2022
Zozibini Tunzi
Miss Universe 2019's outfit split tweeps on Twitter on Saturday night. She walked the carpet gracefully in her figure-hugging silver dress with aa black, sheer long-sleeved shoulder top. She is gorgeous and her red carpet looks miss giving her fans that fire they fell in love with while she was a reigning queen.
The crowd is going crazy and chanting for Miss SA 2019 @zozitunzi.#DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/9AsWz55TRT— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 25, 2022
DJ Shimza
Fans of the DJ rarely see him at red carpets events or dressed in suits, but on Saturday night Shimza proved he can be dapper when he wants to. He wore a suit, with a gold embroidered blazer, walking away with the favourite DJ award.
Blue Mbombo
The media personality looked ravishing in this yellow number.
Somizi and Bahumi Mhlongo
The father and daughter duo teamed up to attend the awards. Somizi wore a long military green train to pair it with his green outfit, while Bahumi wore a gold shimmering dress.
Ntando Duma
The media personality was praised for her confidence for pulling this dress off, while some went in hard for her look calling her a “Zodwa Wabantu that went to private school”.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.