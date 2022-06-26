SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home
King Monada has shared an aerial view of his home in Limpopo.
Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, King Monada flaunted his newly-built home.
King Monada has been sharing glimpses of his house since construction began.
After waiting years to finish the dream house, the Limpopo-born musician was beaming with pride at a housewarming party in early March. Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane were some of the guests in attendance.
“I never said I'll work on a big project like this," he wrote on an Instagram post.
“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,”
Another Limpopo-born star, Makhadzi, has also invested in property, building homes for those close to her.
“My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house. Because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house.”
My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life, I didn’t care about wearing expecive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and god chose me to make a different. When you pray and work hard everything is possible.— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.