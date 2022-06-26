SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home

King Monada has been sharing glimpses of his house since construction began.

After waiting years to finish the dream house, the Limpopo-born musician was beaming with pride at a housewarming party in early March. Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane were some of the guests in attendance.

“I never said I'll work on a big project like this," he wrote on an Instagram post.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,”