TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home

26 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Limpopo-born star King Monada shows off his home.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

King Monada has shared an aerial view of his home in Limpopo.

Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, King Monada flaunted his newly-built home.

King Monada has been sharing glimpses of his house since construction began. 

After waiting years to finish the dream house, the Limpopo-born musician was beaming with pride at a housewarming party in early March. Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane were some of the guests in attendance. 

“I never said I'll work on a big project like this," he wrote on an Instagram post.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,” 

Another Limpopo-born star, Makhadzi, has also invested in property, building homes for those close to her.

“My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house. Because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house.”

