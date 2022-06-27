×

TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson thanks SA after winning favourite personality of the year award

27 June 2022 - 17:00 By Joy Mphande
Connie Ferguson won the Favourite Personality award at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards at Sun Arena Times Square,
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Actress Connie Ferguson is beaming with pride after winning the favourite personality award at this year's Dstv Viewers Choice Awards. 

The Queen star took to her Instagram timeline, penning as message of gratitude to her fans.

“Last night was so special! Tired as I was I’m glad I dragged myself to the #dstvmvca to personally receive the #favoritepersonalityaward you so graciously voted for me to get!

“Thank you for your continued love and support! It’s such a blessing to wake up in the morning and go out to do what you love, what gives you purpose! But the bigger blessing is that it gets to be seen and appreciated by millions and impact lives in one way or the other. God is good and Jesus is Lord! Forever grateful for His love, grace and mercy. Thank you Mzansi! I love and appreciate you.”

Connie's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson took to her timeline to congratulate her mother. 

“Last night was so special, A million thank yous, Mzansi, for bringing the award home to The queen herself @connie_ferguson. This lady is seriously my mom, guys? Yaz I’m in disbelief!!

“Thank you for always being the epitome of grace even through every hardship faced. I love you so much,” she wrote in another post.

Here’s a look at the full list of the winners:

 

  1. Song of the Year: Makhadzi ft Prince Benza — Ghanama
  2. Favourite Actress: Sannah Mcunu
  3. Favourite Actor: Abdul Khoza
  4. Favourite Radio Personality: Selbeyonce Mkhize
  5. Favourite DJ: Shimza
  6. Favourite Comedian: Skhumba Hlophe
  7. Favourite Rising Star: Kwenzo Ngcobo
  8. Favourite Sports Personality: Rassie Erasmus
  9. Favourite TV Presenter: Lawrence Maleka
  10. Favourite Personality: Connie Ferguson
  11. Favourite Music Artist or Group: Makhadzi
  12. Ultimate Viewers’ Choice: Lawrence Maleka

