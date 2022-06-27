Connie Ferguson thanks SA after winning favourite personality of the year award

Actress Connie Ferguson is beaming with pride after winning the favourite personality award at this year's Dstv Viewers Choice Awards.

The Queen star took to her Instagram timeline, penning as message of gratitude to her fans.

“Last night was so special! Tired as I was I’m glad I dragged myself to the #dstvmvca to personally receive the #favoritepersonalityaward you so graciously voted for me to get!

“Thank you for your continued love and support! It’s such a blessing to wake up in the morning and go out to do what you love, what gives you purpose! But the bigger blessing is that it gets to be seen and appreciated by millions and impact lives in one way or the other. God is good and Jesus is Lord! Forever grateful for His love, grace and mercy. Thank you Mzansi! I love and appreciate you.”