TshisaLIVE

Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement

27 June 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

The appearance of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize on Somizi Mhlongo's reality show has fans gushing over their friendship. 

This comes after Somizi previously asked MaMkhize for her tax and divorce lawyers because he had trouble with both.

In a recent episode of Living The Dream with Somizi, the businesswoman and reality TV star told him to focus after he asked for her assistance in dealing with his divorce settlement but failed to pitch. .

“We have something important to fix, but you’re busy doing your makeup and attending parties. Parties can wait. What about this important thing?” she said.

Somizi then suggests she assists him with the best lawyers for his divorce settlement.

“Can I come on Monday? On Monday I’ll bring the documents and everything. Let’s do it on Monday, please?” he said.

“We were discussing how we need to fix my issue with the lawyers and SA Revenue Service and stuff. She’s really helping me a lot in terms of my divorce settlement, or unsettlement rather.” 

Fans took to the timeline to gush about their friendship. 

"I admire the friendship between Somizi and MaMkhize," wrote one Twitter user.

