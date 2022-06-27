×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I’m truly heartbroken by what has happened’ — Lerato Kganyago on the 20 deaths in East London

27 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Lerato Kganyago reacts to reports about 20 young lives lost in East London.
Lerato Kganyago reacts to reports about 20 young lives lost in East London.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago is mourning the lives of 20 children found dead in an East London nightclub, the Enyobeni tavern, on Sunday.

This after police minister Bheki Cele confirmed all those who died in the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, were minors aged between 13 and 17.

While the cause of the deaths is under investigation, there has been speculation patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede.

UPDATE | Owner of Eastern Cape tavern 'devastated' after inexplicable death of 20 patrons

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London where at least 17 patrons inexplicably died in the early hours of Sunday is ...
News
22 hours ago

Lerato took to her Instagram timeline to react to the reports which have sent shock waves across the globe.

In the post, the media personality spoke of how East London was special to her and how the news affected her.

“To the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and everyone who has been directly touched by this tragedy, my deepest condolences. East London holds a special place in my heart. I have met many incredible and inspiring young people from eMonti. I'm truly heartbroken by what happened. Ndi lilisana nani bazali base Monti. Tutwini,” she wrote.

More tributes to the families continue to flood social media timelines, with many struggling to come to terms with the news.

‘I promise to continue protecting us’ — Lerato Kganyago and hubby celebrate 2 years of marriage

Lerato Kganyago and hubby Thami Ndlela celebrate two years since saying "I do".
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Lerato Kganyago shares her joy — her fans love to see it!

"Lerato Kganyago deserves all that love …she’s been through a lot… I’m really happy for her," said one fan.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

#BusinessGrowth! Lerato Kganyago celebrates Flutter by LKG’s first billboard

"This is an emotional moment for me."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lerato Kganyago 'not surprised' by alleged hate campaigns on Twitter

"I wouldn't be surprised if they got paid by a well-known industry person," said LKG on the alleged paid-for 'hate campaign' against Uncle Waffles.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's second marriage proposal to Yolanda TshisaLIVE
  2. Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  4. A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans defend Makhadzi after she's accused of stealing a Malawian artist's song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'