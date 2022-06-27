‘I’m truly heartbroken by what has happened’ — Lerato Kganyago on the 20 deaths in East London
Lerato Kganyago is mourning the lives of 20 children found dead in an East London nightclub, the Enyobeni tavern, on Sunday.
This after police minister Bheki Cele confirmed all those who died in the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, were minors aged between 13 and 17.
While the cause of the deaths is under investigation, there has been speculation patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede.
Lerato took to her Instagram timeline to react to the reports which have sent shock waves across the globe.
In the post, the media personality spoke of how East London was special to her and how the news affected her.
“To the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and everyone who has been directly touched by this tragedy, my deepest condolences. East London holds a special place in my heart. I have met many incredible and inspiring young people from eMonti. I'm truly heartbroken by what happened. Ndi lilisana nani bazali base Monti. Tutwini,” she wrote.
More tributes to the families continue to flood social media timelines, with many struggling to come to terms with the news.
Remember when I said your celebs are selling boozing to the youth and you said I was jealous? 🤔🤔😅#EnyobeniTavern— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 26, 2022
Yoooh This East London story reminded me why I decided to stay home during weekends, The world is a dark place rather be as safe as possible in your comfort space... 💔💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mmP13clOco— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) June 26, 2022
#EnyobeniTavern We will blame everyone else but ourselves. Parents will blame tavern owner, tavern owner will blame parents and patrons. Community will blame government for a 13 year old not being in bed etc. but no self accountability as to why our society is so rotten. pic.twitter.com/EtDmN3Ds5P— MNM (@Diaryofazulugal) June 26, 2022
