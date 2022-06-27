‘Kamo, bless your heart’ — Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela for sharing her spotlight
Social media personality Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi is gushing on Kamo Mphela after sharing the stage with the amapiano sensation who shut down the DStv MVCA stage on Saturday night.
He said it was one of the best things that has happened in his life.
Taking to his Instagram he shared a clip where they were dancing on the streets and mashed it up with the one from Saturday night's performance.
“The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life.
“Kamo, bless your heart. Continue to shine and thank you for this amazing experience and opportunity. My friends and family know how much I wished to do this and you made it all possible because of the heart you have and how serious you take your career. All the best with everything. I love you,” he wrote.
Her performance at the awards saw her shoot through the Twitter trends, with tweeps absolutely fan girling over her. Buhle, Pabi Cooper and Kamo performed as part of the Amapiano Queens on the stage and gave electrifying performances.
Kamo has been stamping her presence and star power overseas. She recently performed at the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain.
