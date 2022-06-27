‘Kamo, bless your heart’ — Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela for sharing her spotlight

Social media personality Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi is gushing on Kamo Mphela after sharing the stage with the amapiano sensation who shut down the DStv MVCA stage on Saturday night.

He said it was one of the best things that has happened in his life.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a clip where they were dancing on the streets and mashed it up with the one from Saturday night's performance.

“The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life.