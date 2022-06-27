×

TshisaLIVE

Mzansi’s ‘favourite DJ’ Shimza on making a global impact with Afrotech

27 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Shimza on dominating the world with the Afrotech sound.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Shimza

DStv MVA favourite DJ recipient Ashley “Shimza” Raphala is on a global takeover with the Afrotech sound.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ, who has been booked and busy travelling the world, said he felt he reached the ceiling when it comes to the impact he can make in  Mzansi and is looking to venture into new spaces.

“I said it was going to take f time to crack where we are now. With my career, I never plan the future. The work I did during the lockdown is what's translating now. Everywhere I go people are showing me videos and reels I was doing with the Kunye stream. Those clips shared online went viral in the European space.” he said.

"This means I did the best thing to be creative during the lockdown. Those videos are translating into real bookings. People want to see me now that the world is sort of opened up."

While the amapiano sound is making waves beyond the borders of Mzansi, DJ Shimza said Afrotech will expose him into a bigger market.

“Amid the amapiano wave we came in and did a Kunye and a U'R which really took up space. It's consistency and how I have packaged things that have made people interested in me. The response to the African sound in the world is amazing.”

He's come a long way from when he started on the Voice of Thembisa radio station to working on Mzansi's biggest commercial radio station Metro FM and growing a cult following, and now he's looking to reach a global audience.

“An ordinary person, they wouldn't think a kid from Thembisa can j decide one day that they want to fill a stadium and then it happens. If it's got a Shimza stamp on it, people know it's legit and it will be dope. That's the trust I built.

“I have to be honest. I might not be popping as I was a few years ago and the music that is popular in SA, I'm not on the pulse with the SA market because of the focus>

Shimza said  he is ready for the next step in his career. 

“My next step is global domination and really getting into the right spaces, doing international collaborations and some shows in SA.

“I international success will translate into how people see me at home, but I honestly feel like I've done everything. There's no big show in SA I haven't done. There's nothing more.”

DJ Shimza is fully booked until June as he gears up to tour around the world

Shimza is ready to cash in on different currencies while on tour.
2 months ago

