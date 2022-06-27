×

TshisaLIVE

‘No Cyril, no speech, no family meeting?’ — Schalk Bezuidenhout on ‘anti-climatic’ scrapping of face masks

27 June 2022 - 07:50
Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has weighed in on the scrapping of face masks.
Image: Showmax

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has made light of government's decision to lift all Covid-19 measures, claiming it was an anti-climax.

Last week health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing,  among other things, the use of face masks and limits on gatherings 

Taking to Instagram, Bezuidenhout shared his disappointment at not seeing fireworks after the announcement. 

“No Cyril, no speech, no family meeting, fo**al,” said Bezuidenhout, before calling the situation lekker but an anti-climax.

“What an anti-climax. It’s over, like really over. Lekker, but I thought we would have some fireworks or something at least,” he said.

The decision has been welcomed by many, including basic education minister Angie Motshekga. 

She said she supported the repeal of the mask mandate for pupils.

“In line with this decision to repeal the regulations, wearing of face masks by pupils in classrooms and indoor gatherings is no longer a requirement. Those pupils and staff who want to continue to wear a face mask in schools will be allowed to exercise this option.”

She said the department would continue to support Covid-19 vaccination for all pupils aged from 12 years with parental consent.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde also welcomed the move, saying: “Finally we may now see an end to all Covid-19 curbs, as I have consistently called for. But it has to be emphasised, it is disappointing that it has taken so long.”

Citing restrictions on the United Rugby Championship final as an example of the damage done, he said: “While it was great to see the stands fuller, many more Stormers and Bulls fans could have been welcomed inside had the restrictions been dropped earlier.”

