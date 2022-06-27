‘No Cyril, no speech, no family meeting?’ — Schalk Bezuidenhout on ‘anti-climatic’ scrapping of face masks

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has made light of government's decision to lift all Covid-19 measures, claiming it was an anti-climax.

Last week health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing, among other things, the use of face masks and limits on gatherings

Taking to Instagram, Bezuidenhout shared his disappointment at not seeing fireworks after the announcement.

“No Cyril, no speech, no family meeting, fo**al,” said Bezuidenhout, before calling the situation lekker but an anti-climax.

“What an anti-climax. It’s over, like really over. Lekker, but I thought we would have some fireworks or something at least,” he said.