Sannah Mcunu talks about playing Zodwa on 'Gomora' and finally being recognised

Veteran actress Sannah Mchunu's moment to shine has come, something that may seem like an overnight achievement but has actually been long overdue.

Sannah was crowned the Favourite Actress at the DStv MVCA's awards that took place on Saturday night at the Sun Arena, Pretoria.

Clearly having underestimated how much South Africans love her, the actress told TshisaLIVE she really thought she didn't stand a chance in the favourite actress category. But winning the award meant more to her than having bragging rights, because she's always wanted to reach women who have gone through what she has.

“Winning shows every woman that has the same background as me and the ones that think that it's too late, that anything is indeed possible.”

She took to her Instagram on Sunday to thank South Africans for the love that she said meant a great deal to her.

“Ngiyabonga kakhulu ... angaz ngingayini ngaphandle kwenu,” she wrote.

The actress has been on local productions such as; eKasi: Our Stories, Muvhango and The River. But her role on Gomora is the one that finally saw her achieve her flowers and recognition.

Sannah described herself as a natural actress, which she credits to her upbringing.

“I grew up in the township, watching the township Zodwas, so I don't need to dig deep or go far to find her. I think South Africans relate to Zodwa because every township has its own Zodwa, so for them its close to home.”