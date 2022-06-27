‘The Wife’ set to start production amid rumours about shedding cast members

Showmax's first telenovela The Wife is set to kick off production soon. Season three was inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling book Naledi His Love.

The leads for this season inspired by Naledi, should they come back, are Naledi played by Gaisang Noge and Qhawe played Kwenzo Ngcobo.

The Wife is set to air in November 2022.

Though the show making a come back is news that should excite fans, The Wife is reportedly going through major cast changes for the third season.

Tweets by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela on Sunday shook the Twitter timeline when he revealed a few cast members who would, according to him, leave the show. Among them were Zikhona Sodlaka, Mondli Makhoba and Khanyi Mbau.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by production company Stained Glass, they confirmed season 3 but not the cast members.

“Multi award-winning production house Stained GlassTV is excited for the premiere of the third installation of the award-winning, record-breaking, Twitter-topping Showmax original telenovela The Wife.

"We are in the pre-production phase that includes the contracting process for all cast and crew. All our principal actors have been confirmed to be part of The Wife for season 3. Stained Glass, the cast and crew can’t wait to bring viewers a formidable third season. Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling book , S3 of The Wife will return to SA screens in November 2022.”

Last week, MultiChoice did not confirm to TshisaLIVE Mbalenhle Mavimbela's reported exit as the lead character Hlomu, who the first book was primarily based on.

“No decisions have been made about the final cast list for season 3,” said Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice's executive head of programming.