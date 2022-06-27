WATCH | ‘Ngiyabonga Baba’ — L’vovo Derrango shares health update
Musician Thokozani “L'vovo Derrango” Ndlovu can walk without the aid of crutches after recovering from a car accident almost two months ago.
The kwaito star took to his Instagram timeline to share a video of him walking without using crutches.
The accident left his car a write-off and his body with stitches and screws when he suffered injuries to his knee, ankle, hip, and spine. He spent a month in high care at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, the star revealed he had been recovering at home .
“I got surgery on my hip. My hip moved so they had to put it back into its position. They had to put screws in and stuff to put it back on track. I have an injury on my right knee, which has stitches. My left knee is swollen, my ankle is swollen and I have scratches on my forehead,” he shared.
“I am much better because I am able to walk a bit. I'm using crutches to help me get back into motion. They said perhaps I will start walking independently in the next two months. It's about being home and monitoring myself so I can recover. I must not rush because if I rush I could cause complications that will send me back to hospital.”
The kwaito star took to his Instagram in June while recuperating at home and said he was grateful for his fans' kindness and for wonderful people.
“I want to take this moment to let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express,” he wrote.
