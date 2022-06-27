×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Skhumba Hlophe shares his #DStvMVCA acceptance speech

27 June 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Skhumba thanked his family for understanding and supporting him from day one.
Skhumba thanked his family for understanding and supporting him from day one.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Award winning comedian and radio host Skhumba Hlophe thanked his fans for voting him favourite comedian at the Dstv MVCA Awards in his own way.

He was unable to attend because he was doing a show and his wife Dibakiso Hlophe accepted it on his behalf, explaining to Mzansi her hubby was working.

Taking to Instagram, Skhumba shared a video of his acceptance speech and as he turned around the audience cheered for him with DJ Khaled's All I do Is Win playing at the venue.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me in all the provinces, everyone that took the time to vote for me. To my family, thank you very much for understanding me and supporting me in what I do from day one,” he said.

Skhumba thanked his team and fellow comedians he was nominated with in the category. “You guys are all winners here.”

Watch video here :

The Wife stars Abdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo also had a fantastic night as the two leading men walked away as winners of the favourite actor and favourite rising star awards respectively.

Skhumba has been Kaya 959 breakfast co-host, but is reportedly leaving.

When he joined the station he said the career move validated his growth as a person and as a broadcaster.

“If there's one thing I've learnt in life it is that I cannot change the way people see and feel about me. I can make you laugh or make you cry, but essentially how you feel about me and what you've made your mind up about me is something I can't change. That's why I'm not offended when people don't get my sense of humour. If you think I'm not funny  that is not my problem, that's your problem,” he said laughing.

MORE:

Sannah Mcunu talks about playing Zodwa on 'Gomora' and finally being recognised

“Ngiyabonga kakhulu ... angaz ngingayini ngaphandle kwenu,” said Sannah 'Zodwa' Mchunu.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA

Lawrence Maleka's fans also proved that he's all that and more as he walked away with two awards, just like Makhadzi!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits Twitter

Is Ntando Duma phased by the Twitter chatter? Chile please, sis said "Tshabang ke fete!" That's that on that.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS | Best and worst dressed! Here's what your faves wore at #DStvMVCA

Some tweeps said the looks from the #DStvMVCA blue carpet were screaming "2002"... what did you think? Did anybody understand the assignment for you?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  4. A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'