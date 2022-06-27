WATCH | Skhumba Hlophe shares his #DStvMVCA acceptance speech

Award winning comedian and radio host Skhumba Hlophe thanked his fans for voting him favourite comedian at the Dstv MVCA Awards in his own way.

He was unable to attend because he was doing a show and his wife Dibakiso Hlophe accepted it on his behalf, explaining to Mzansi her hubby was working.

Taking to Instagram, Skhumba shared a video of his acceptance speech and as he turned around the audience cheered for him with DJ Khaled's All I do Is Win playing at the venue.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me in all the provinces, everyone that took the time to vote for me. To my family, thank you very much for understanding me and supporting me in what I do from day one,” he said.

Skhumba thanked his team and fellow comedians he was nominated with in the category. “You guys are all winners here.”

Watch video here :