WATCH | Skhumba Hlophe shares his #DStvMVCA acceptance speech
Award winning comedian and radio host Skhumba Hlophe thanked his fans for voting him favourite comedian at the Dstv MVCA Awards in his own way.
He was unable to attend because he was doing a show and his wife Dibakiso Hlophe accepted it on his behalf, explaining to Mzansi her hubby was working.
Taking to Instagram, Skhumba shared a video of his acceptance speech and as he turned around the audience cheered for him with DJ Khaled's All I do Is Win playing at the venue.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me in all the provinces, everyone that took the time to vote for me. To my family, thank you very much for understanding me and supporting me in what I do from day one,” he said.
Skhumba thanked his team and fellow comedians he was nominated with in the category. “You guys are all winners here.”
Watch video here :
The Wife stars Abdul Khoza and Kwenzo Ngcobo also had a fantastic night as the two leading men walked away as winners of the favourite actor and favourite rising star awards respectively.
Skhumba has been Kaya 959 breakfast co-host, but is reportedly leaving.
When he joined the station he said the career move validated his growth as a person and as a broadcaster.
“If there's one thing I've learnt in life it is that I cannot change the way people see and feel about me. I can make you laugh or make you cry, but essentially how you feel about me and what you've made your mind up about me is something I can't change. That's why I'm not offended when people don't get my sense of humour. If you think I'm not funny that is not my problem, that's your problem,” he said laughing.
