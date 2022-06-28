×

TshisaLIVE

Here's why Sjava used sign language on his ‘Umcebo’ music video

28 June 2022 - 13:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Sjava said there was a community missing out on stories.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Musician Sjava has opened up about why he wanted a sign language interpreter on his Umcebo music video.

Speaking on King David Studio recently, the award-winning musician said he felt the hearing impaired were missing out on his music.

“I felt like there is so much they miss out on in terms of what I’m saying. I had a girl who is deaf when I was staying in Melville. Trusts me, she had a sound system, she had all the CDs. She would play music, and from the vibration she caught the beat. She would watch but wouldn't know what was being said, and I would always explain it to her.

“That’s when I realised there is a community out there that really deserves to hear these stories, that deserves to hear these messages. I got in touch with [translator] sis Fortune, and I said this is the idea I have. She said 'no problem'. She came through, and she does that most of the time. Sometimes when I’m performing she comes and translates."

Sjava has been pushing for changes in he music industry and recently told TshisaLIVE a category for the most motivational song was needed at the SA Music Awards.

He said recognition from that award will bring about a balance in the music industry.     

“This is a gift, and it's a gift God gave us that we make music that motivates. But it looks like those types of songs are never really recognised. A dance song will be recognised more than a motivational song. We need that balance because as much as we need to dance we need that motivation."

