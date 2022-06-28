Lawrence Maleka talks about being the guy in demand in showbiz

TV personality, award-winning actor and TV host Lawrence Maleka always has an ace up his sleeve with his slick hosting and acting skills.

He is no newbie in the industry and on Saturday night when he walked away with two Dstv MVC Awards he told TshisaLIVE he is grateful his success was not overnight and he put in the work.

“Having walked away with two awards on the night, what stood out for me is, again I reiterate, it's the testament to the work. It became clear that to the viewers, the people at home, that the work I do, people resonate with it and for me that's the most important thing.

“I think I've been working hard for a while now, so for me what these rewards and accolades come to is, again testament that there's power in keeping your silence and keeping your head down and focusing on the product, and I've always been a firm believer in that. I've always been about the work and I've never been one to announce. I think half, if not most of everything I've done has always just announced itself. I think once you start paying attention to the work it will resonate and it will make the noise and that's what I want people to know me for, just the work and the attention to detail of the work.”