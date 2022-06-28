'Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster' — Sol Phenduka on how tweeps undermine him
Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka is unimpressed with people constantly disregarding his contribution to the entertainment industry.
The media personality who first shot to fame after joining the Big Brother reality show in 2013 took to his Twitter timeline, stating he was involved in many productions and has taken strides in the entertainment industry.
He lamented how people thought of him merely as a podcaster despite the work he's put in.
“Thank you! Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster. Someone last week said I’m just an influencer who is now a DJ just for money,” he wrote.
Thank you !!!❤️😭😭😭. Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster . Someone last week said I’m just an influencer who is now a DJ just for money 😂😂😂😂💔💔💔 https://t.co/JnKnAB4F6q— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) June 26, 2022
Since beginning his journey in the entertainment industry as an intern at YFM, Sol has been on 5FM's former breakfast show with DJ Fresh and is now a co-host on Podcast and Chill with MacG and recently joined Kaya 959.
While dabbling as a DJ and producer, Sol is also a TV presenter, hosting Ses’fikile broadcast on Mzansi Wethu.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Sol said he wanted people to see there was another side to him as a broadcaster.
“I wanted to show people there is another side of me. I can go on mainstream TV and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for that platform. I’m a broadcaster more than anything,” he said.
