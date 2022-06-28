×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster' — Sol Phenduka on how tweeps undermine him

28 June 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka laughs off tweeps calling him an influencer.
Media personality Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka laughs off tweeps calling him an influencer.
Image: Instagram/ Sol Phenduka

Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka is unimpressed with people constantly disregarding his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The media personality who first shot to fame after joining the Big Brother reality show in 2013 took to his Twitter timeline, stating he was involved in many productions and has taken strides in the entertainment industry.

He lamented how people thought of him merely as a podcaster despite the work he's put in.

“Thank you! Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster. Someone last week said I’m just an influencer who is now a DJ just for money,” he wrote.

Since beginning his journey in the entertainment industry as an intern at YFM, Sol has been on 5FM's former breakfast show with DJ Fresh and is now a co-host on Podcast and Chill with MacG and recently joined Kaya 959.

While dabbling as a DJ and producer, Sol is also a TV presenter, hosting Ses’fikile broadcast on Mzansi Wethu.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Sol said he wanted people to see there was another side to him as a broadcaster.

“I wanted to show people there is another side of me. I can go on mainstream TV and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for that platform. I’m a broadcaster more than anything,” he said.

'Guys, I’m not leaving' - Sol Phenduka assures chillers he is not ditching them

"I wanted to show people that there is another side of me, I can go on mainstream tv and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Where can I watch it & how much will it cost? Everything you need to know about Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile'

Here are answers to six questions about the new show
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Dineo Ranaka leaves Metro FM as she and Sol Phenduka join Kaya959

"Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are just the combination Kaya959 needs," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  3. Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE
  5. A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms