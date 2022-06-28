'Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster' — Sol Phenduka on how tweeps undermine him

Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka is unimpressed with people constantly disregarding his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The media personality who first shot to fame after joining the Big Brother reality show in 2013 took to his Twitter timeline, stating he was involved in many productions and has taken strides in the entertainment industry.

He lamented how people thought of him merely as a podcaster despite the work he's put in.

“Thank you! Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster. Someone last week said I’m just an influencer who is now a DJ just for money,” he wrote.