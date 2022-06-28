‘That could’ve been me years ago’ — Karabo Ntshweng on underage clubbing culture in Jozi

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng has opened up about underage clubbing after the deaths of 21 youngsters at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London at the weekend.

The cause of the deaths is not yet known. Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed to put the best minds on the case.

Cele said minors as young as 13 frequented the tavern, sparking debate on underage drinking.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, Karabo joined the conversation, saying it could have been her a few years ago.

"There was a big underage clubbing culture in Joburg. Anything could’ve happened to us. I think I get horribly anxious when I hear about this story because I know damn well that could’ve been me a couple of years ago," she tweeted