TshisaLIVE

‘That could’ve been me years ago’ — Karabo Ntshweng on underage clubbing culture in Jozi

28 June 2022 - 10:17 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Karabo said she did her fair share of sneaking out to clubs back in the day.
Image: Instagram/ Karabo Ntshweng

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng has opened up about underage clubbing after the deaths of 21 youngsters at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London at the weekend.

The cause of the deaths is not yet known. Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed to put the best minds on the case.

Cele said minors as young as 13 frequented the tavern, sparking debate on underage drinking.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, Karabo joined the conversation, saying it could have been her a few years ago.

"There was a big underage clubbing culture in Joburg. Anything could’ve happened to us. I think I get horribly anxious when I hear about this story because I know damn well that could’ve been me a couple of years ago," she tweeted

In her mentions her followers shared their stories about the times they sneaked out.

"Yoh, Karabo. I was literally sneaking out and going to clubs at that age. Looking back, we were legit risking our lives," replied one tweep

Musician Msaki said the incident in her hometown broke her heart. 

In the post, the singer and songwriter referenced a song she featured on with amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small called Khusela.

"I’m up to pray for families who have lost children in East London, my home. I can’t begin to imagine the devastation. Sometimes a song just pours out and you don’t know what is making that press on your heart at a particular time. Imagine me now singing Khusela in the dark.

"I feel like I started crying about these children months ago and still would not have imagined such a tragedy. We are failing the kids. My heart is so heavy. I wanna go home," she tweeted.

