‘Excuse me sir’ — AKA asks billionaire Elon Musk to help SA escape the dark
Rapper AKA has tweeted US billionaire and SA-born Elon Musk to do us one better by helping with "Eishkom".
SA has been experiencing load-shedding for a while, but when the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday, the rapper became hot and bothered.
Taking to Twitter, AKA pleaded with the billionaire on Mzansi's behalf to share solutions for the country's energy crisis.
Excuse me sir … @elonmusk … I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all.— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 28, 2022
“Excuse me sir @elonmusk. I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all,” he tweeted.
Music producer and musician DJ Tira chimed in and pleaded with Elon.
In a separate tweet the rapper urged the US billionaire to do it for his country of birth.
“Please @elonmusk. I know you have a solution for load-shedding. Do it for your country, your original one.”
Ngiyagodola "Ringo's voice" 😩😩😩 Stage 6 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/By1ma8GVVG— Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) June 28, 2022
Podcaster and media personality Sol Phenduka took to his Twitter timeline to share that the power utility needed fixing.
“How on earth is Eskom not fixable? Hundreds of billions can’t fix Eskom? This is a problem that is slowly crippling the economy and the country. Can politics be put aside and just fix the damn thing,” wrote Sol.
How on earth is Eskom Not fixable ??? So Hundreds of billion can’t fix Eskom ?— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) June 28, 2022
This is a problem that is slowly crippling the Economy and subsequently , the country . Can politics be put aside and JUST fix the damn thing !!😭💔.
