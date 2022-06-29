‘Excuse me sir’ — AKA asks billionaire Elon Musk to help SA escape the dark

Rapper AKA has tweeted US billionaire and SA-born Elon Musk to do us one better by helping with "Eishkom".

SA has been experiencing load-shedding for a while, but when the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday, the rapper became hot and bothered.

Taking to Twitter, AKA pleaded with the billionaire on Mzansi's behalf to share solutions for the country's energy crisis.