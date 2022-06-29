×

TshisaLIVE

'Thanks for the compliment' — Thuli P responds to claims she plays mixtapes

29 June 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
If unbothered was a person it would be Thuli Phongolo
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo is unbothered with talk that she plays mixtapes at her gigs.

The star believes she has made progress and pays no attention to the naysayers. 

Thuli took to her Instagram timeline with that Ariana Grande Thank You Next vibe, because she believes she's got better since she kick-started her career. 

“My progress is more shocking than my slip-ups, they’re calling it a mixtape?Well, thanks for the compliment,” she wrote.

The actress and DJ found herself at the top of Mzansi' trends list in March when tweeps questioned her skills during her DJ set on Big Brother Mzansi. She was labelled as wack, especially after she played Umlando — the entire song — without transitioning smoothly into another song.

Taking to her Twitter timeline after her set, Thuli revealed the social media backlash had worked in her favour as she scored six more gigs.

“Hayibo guys, thank you for making me trend. I literally went from nine gigs this weekend uMonday to 15 gigs, now I have to possibly cut down because of distance. Sibonge bo!” she wrote.

Thuli started her DJ career in 2017 after being mentored by DJ Ryno and DJ Zoe (who plays with Ganyani). Thuli started a record label and signed herself to pursue her love and passion for music. 

Though it might not be everyone that approves of her venture, Thuli is on a mission to live out her dreams. 

I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level,” she wrote in another Twitter post.

