'Thanks for the compliment' — Thuli P responds to claims she plays mixtapes

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo is unbothered with talk that she plays mixtapes at her gigs.

The star believes she has made progress and pays no attention to the naysayers.

Thuli took to her Instagram timeline with that Ariana Grande Thank You Next vibe, because she believes she's got better since she kick-started her career.

“My progress is more shocking than my slip-ups, they’re calling it a mixtape?Well, thanks for the compliment,” she wrote.