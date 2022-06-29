×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moshe Ndiki gives his dog Sugar a dignified, top tier funeral

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
29 June 2022 - 12:39
Moshe Ndiki said "only the best" for his dog, Sugar Ndiki's, funeral.
Moshe Ndiki said "only the best" for his dog, Sugar Ndiki's, funeral.
Image: Via Instagram

Media personality Moshe Ndiki stopped at nothing to ensure his dog, Sugar Ndiki, was given a dignified send-off that made it clear how much Sugar meant to him. 

Earlier this month the media personality took to his social media to tell his fans how his heart was shattered when his dog died.

“I’ve been going through the most the past two days, trying to put it aside just for me to work and saying to myself 'I’ll grieve on Sunday'. Baby, I love you so much @sugarndiki. I love you and hope the other side treats you well. Glad to have loved you, known you and been your dad and mom,” he wrote.

“So many many memories. You’ve been my first born and what a pity you couldn’t meet your sibling. I’m shattered and I’m asking myself ndiyintoni ngaphandle kwakho. Sugar, I love you sana lwam. Funeral and proper arrangements will be made soon.”

Staying true to his word to give Sugar a fitting  funeral, Moshe reached out to celebrity event organiser Nono Events to handle the finer details. 

Sharing a video taking fans into what looked like an intimate affair to bid farewell to Sugar, Moshe took the opportunity to thank everyone who had sent condolence messages his way. He also thanked his family and friends for their support during the difficult time,

Thank you to everyone who sent condolences, attended the funeral and sent us heartwarming messages. You’re truly appreciated. Thank you to my friends and family for understanding my pain and how much I loved my pup. @sugarndiki always and forever.”

Watch the videos below:

It's clear Moshe loved Sugar dearly, and videos from Sugar's Instagram suggest the feeling was mutual.

See video below:

'You will see the real me' — Lillian Dube talks new presenting gig 'Seven Colours'

"There is nothing as beautiful as having a meal with your family on Sunday, sitting together and relating," said the veteran actress.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'I'm mentally at a place where I can't afford to freely give any more' — Moshe Ndiki gets real

"My mental capacity won't allow me to keep mourning from an empty cup. I can't afford to accept one-sided love and energy anymore," Moshe said.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

LISTEN | Here's what loving Moshe Ndiki taught a smitten Phelo Bala

Earlier this year, Phelo opened up about how his marriage to Moshe has helped him mature and become even more expressive.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  2. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE
  4. Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's second marriage proposal to Yolanda TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...