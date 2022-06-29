×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with his brand

Nota responded and ended up on the Twitter trends because of his tweet.

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
29 June 2022 - 16:00
DJ Black Coffee's old interview on Nasty C's podcast resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday.
DJ Black Coffee's old interview on Nasty C's podcast resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

Tweeps reached far into the archives to bring back into conversation a “dig” DJ Black Coffee took at music exec Nota Baloyi, where the DJ said he would never trust a guy calling himself “The Authority” to handle his brand.

Back in 2021, during a video podcast interview with rapper Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini, world-renowned DJ and producer Black Coffee explained the importance of trusting the right people with your brand as an artist.

“I'm gonna mention names and when I look at this guy ... he calls himself “The Authority” (Nota) ... when I look at him, as a person, I wouldn't want to be managed by a guy like that.

You can get a guy like that to manage you but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations. You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make.”

At the time, the Twitter streets were left chaotic after Coffee's utterances and later it emerged that Nota had DM'ed Nasty C, telling him that he's instructed his lawyers to ensure that the episode be taken down because he found its content to be defamatory.

However, the full episode is still up on YouTube. You can watch it here.

On Wednesday, the video surfaced again on Twitter thanks to an entertainment vlogger.

More than the “dig” at Nota, Black Coffee shared a lot of wisdom in the interview about taking care of the business side of music.

Even though the video is old, it still got reactions.

Here are some of the tweets below:

As predicted by tweeps, Nota did not leave the video lying down. The music exec, knowing very well that the video is old, still responded after a tweep tagged him.

“He should worry about managing his hand, being a good father and not me managing his brand... [He's in] his late 40s and he doesn’t have my accolades or my record sales,” wrote Nota in a tweet, before he hurled insults at Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini.

His response saw him land on the Twitter trends list.

MORE

'I didn't say I’m bigger than him' - Prince Kaybee explains his jab against Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee's response made Prince Kaybee delete his tweet and explain himself.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Black Coffee celebrates Drake’s album becoming the 'biggest dance album in Apple music history'

Numbers don't lie! Drake's 7th studio album breaks Apple Music's streaming history record.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘You don’t scare me’, says Lerato Sengadi as she engages in spicy twar with Nota

Lerato and Nota hurl insults at each other on Twitter over single mothers "claiming" Father's Day as a day they ought to celebrate.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Guys, I’m not leaving' - Sol Phenduka assures chillers he is not ditching them

"I wanted to show people that there is another side of me, I can go on mainstream tv and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  2. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE
  4. Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's second marriage proposal to Yolanda TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...