Confirmed! Skumba and Thomas are not leaving Kaya 959

Former Kaya 959 breakfast hosts Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe are not leaving the station as previously reported. The pair have been moved to another slot.

Kaya 959 has shaken up their line-up and in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Kaya, it was revealed the duo will now host an evening show: Last Call from Monday to Thursday, from 10pm to midnight, and on Fridays from 9pm to midnight.

The newest addition to the station is gospel musician and TV and radio host Khaya Mthethwa who is set to host a Saturday show titled Noted between 9am and 12pm. He is not new to the airwaves, having co-hosted the Sacred Space with Thami Ngobeni on Sundays on Metro FM.

Dineo Ranaka will start on Friday (tomorrow) and will co-host the breakfast show called 959 Breakfast with Sol Phenduka from 6am to 9am.

“Radio as a medium continues to remain a strong platform for connecting people, and radio stations the world over have to constantly assess and adjust to changing needs and lifestyles,” MD Sibongile Mtyali said.

Married duo and relationship coaches Mo and Phindi are among the new faces joining the Kaya 959 family, taking over the reins on Sunday between 9am and 12 noon with their show The Family. Kaya 959’s veteran broadcaster George Manyosi moves to a Sunday slot for a night jazz show dubbed Jazz it Up between 9pm and midnight.

Kgomotso Meso, who has been with Kaya 959 for 11 years, will entertain listeners every weekday morning with an hour of Early Breakfast from 5am to 6am, a slot deemed as a seamless prequel to 959 Breakfast. Meso takes over from Sotho Lenkoe, who bows out of the station together with Collin Kgari.

“These adjustments to the line-up are proof that 25 years since its founding, Kaya 959 is still alive to market demands to consistently provide quality programming. The addition of established names such as Dineo Ranaka, Sol Phenduka, Khaya Mthethwa, and Mo and Phindi, as well as the realigning of our magnificent existing talent are bold steps that Kaya 959 is undertaking to grow the radio station to even greater heights,” Mtyali said.

The rest of the line-up remains intact with Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele retaining his midmorning weekday show and Sunday afternoon slot. Listeners will continue to enjoy the company of other great talents such as Andy Maqondwana, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi, Phemelo Motene, Bonolo “Beesting” Molosiwa, Sammy T Mundawarara, Nicky B, DJ Keyez, MaBlerh, Xola Dlwati and Tyroline Franks.

