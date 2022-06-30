'Electricity and water will be a luxury' -Ayanda Borotho advises SA to take matters into their own hands

Ayanda Borotho has encouraged her followers to take matters into their own hands and stop relying on the government.

Amid the implementation of the stage 6 of load-shedding across SA, and a steep petrol price hike looming the actress took to her timeline advising her followers to act fast and finding creative ways of sustaining themselves.

“Until we realise that communities must be organising themselves to be fully independent of governments, we will find ourselves in a hole we can't get out of. In 20 years to come these will not be conspiracy theories. Everything we thought would never happen is already here and it's going to get better!

“Food and petrol hikes, electricity and water will be a luxury...you can only guess what's next. I would tell you but you will say I'm lying. The era of control is here. If you have money, buy land. Own land. Land that can sustain you. Food stokvels are not going to help us. Set up solar and borehole stokvels. This is no joke. It has never been more critical to organise ourselves. It's a matter of life and death. This agenda is bigger than Eskom.” she wrote.