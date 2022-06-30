'I'll be a billionaire before 40' — Cassper says he's moving closer to his goal

While the rapper is no stranger to breaking boundaries and making history in the entertainment industry, his focus has been on expanding his brand and exploring more business endeavours. to leave a legacy for his son Khotso.

In early July 2021, the rapper launched his first shoe line called The Root of Fame .990 in collaboration with Drip and he's since launched different ranges.

“My fame didn’t matter for the first time in my life, it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘The Root Of Fame',’” he told SowetanLIVE.

In December 2021, Cassper launched his own liquor brand Billiato.

“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” Cassper said when making the announcement.

