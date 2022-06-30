×

TshisaLIVE

'My brand is my bread and butter ' — Dlala Thukzin dumps his manager

30 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Dlala Thukzin speaks up about his managerial woes.
Image: Instagram/ Dlala Thukzin

Thuthuka Zindlovu, popularly known as Dlala Thukzin, has parted ways with his manager after he allegedly took money from promoters behind his back.

The DJ took to his social media timeline on Tuesday revealing his management woes in an official statement.

Dlala alleged that promoters had to pay him double to make sure he appeared at the gigs they booked him for and warned his supporters and promoters to refrain from sending his former manager money.

“After a series of reports for people trying to get hold of me through him [Ayanda 'Benzito' Mthembu] for my services, there are instances where my clients have been depositing money into his bank account without my knowledge.”

“I would like to apologise to my clients and fans at large for the confusion and inconvenience caused by this. The Dlala Thukzin brand is my bread and butter and I take full responsibility for his actions. I would like to request that you guys stop communicating with him regarding any business that involves me, my business or my brand. Do not send any money to him,” read the statement.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Dlala but his team said he did not wish to comment further on the matter as he still treasured the “brotherhood” he shared with his former manager after working together.

“It was a very huge disappointment to find Ayanda in such a dilemma that could have been avoided. However, this is the situation we are in, emotional as it is, Thukzin does not wish to comment any further. We only wish that Ayanda knows whatever he is doing and wish him the best on his future endeavours.”

Ayanda “Benzito” Mthembu declined to comment.

