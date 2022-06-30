'Ngathi ngiyaphupha' — DJ Sabby super excited to replace Dineo Ranaka

“At just 32 years old,DJ Sabby has achieved what many dream of achieving and with so many years ahead of him, he together with the station are excited about where the journey is headed, said Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa.

Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali is also teamed up with New York City Power 105’s Nyla Symonee and London’s BBC 1Xtra presenter DJ Ace.

The new segment sees the hosts link up to create content that will premiere across each of their respective radio shows.

“I was able to create a bridge for artists to talk to Africa directly. I created that entry point. I used to say that I would partner with them back when I was at Y. Fast forward to where we at now, I have a relationship with the stations.

“That's the power of you investing in your work, building communities here at home. It's always been part of the plan. My dream is to take SA radio to the highest. What Trevor did for SA comedy, I'm going to do for SA radio. I will Trevor Noah this radio thing one day.” he told TshisaLIVE.

