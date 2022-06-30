Rea Gopane suggests Samthing Soweto is using depression to sell his music
Podcaster Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane has struck again and this time he's taken aim at Samthing Soweto after his latest release.
The Sama award-winning artist recently released a new single Amagents (an ode to his daughter) after months of keeping out of the spotlight and has been topping music charts and trends lists but Rea is convinced it's all because of the singer's recent Twitter posts about depression.
Samthing has been taking to his social media timeline vaguely suggesting he has been experiencing mental health issues.
“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am.” he wrote in one Twitter post.
I’m sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression— Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 17, 2022
In a recent episode of their podcast, Rea claimed that Samthing was manipulating his fans by speaking up about depression.
“I want to talk about Samthing Soweto ... I have been seeing this guy's behaviour on the socials and it bothers me. There's something that I just don't like. He sort of manipulates people using this whole depression phase and he's so sad ... people just sort of fall into that trap and end up sucking his d*ck ... Amagents is horrible.
“Stop saying you're depressed because you fell off,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Samthing opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music that he knew his fans would appreciate.
“I did take a break, I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging ... its one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. And so I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.
“I just didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. And now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very much brave. And then move with that bravery and understand that I'm not always going to get it right and that's OK and to be vulnerable and have people see that not getting it right and understanding that's OK. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who's brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me.”
The musician is currently wrapping up his album and has a has a music tour Now or Never that's coming soon and his latest single Amagents is a hit.
Tweeps have since slammed the “runny-mouth” YouTuber, saying Samthing Soweto has enough talent to sell music without stunts.
Rea Gopane o moloi sane .O satane O mean O bitter ...iyooo pic.twitter.com/8wRDECNCOH— MAMTHIMKULU (@masheya_mahle) June 30, 2022
Samthing Soweto- Amagents (Official Audio) https://t.co/PBqO64N1AL via @YouTube @reagopane is suffering from tropical dygonosit sycologil medical umona , this song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Paul kulcha (@PaulKulcha) June 30, 2022
Rea Gopane is a horrible person ,he just never stops..! How can he say that about Samthing Soweto?! I mean depression is a real thing and a lot of people don’t make out alive . We still have a long way to go. pic.twitter.com/l6fDR1l1lZ— Becxxa (@Thobash_M) June 29, 2022
