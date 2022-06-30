×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Rea Gopane suggests Samthing Soweto is using depression to sell his music

30 June 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Podcaster Rea Gopane accuses Samthing Soweto of using his mental health issues to promote his music.
Podcaster Rea Gopane accuses Samthing Soweto of using his mental health issues to promote his music.
Image: Instagram/ Rea Gopane/ Samthing Soweto

Podcaster Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane has struck again and this time he's taken aim at Samthing Soweto after his latest release.

The Sama award-winning artist recently released a new single Amagents (an ode to his daughter) after months of keeping out of the spotlight and has been topping music charts and trends lists but Rea is convinced it's all because of the singer's recent Twitter posts about depression. 

Samthing has been taking to his social media timeline vaguely suggesting he has been experiencing mental health issues.

“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am.” he wrote in one Twitter post.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Rea claimed that Samthing was manipulating his fans by speaking up about depression.

“I want to talk about Samthing Soweto ... I have been seeing this guy's behaviour on the socials and it bothers me. There's something that I just don't like. He sort of manipulates people using this whole depression phase and he's so sad ... people just sort of fall into that trap and end up sucking his d*ck ... Amagents is horrible.

“Stop saying you're depressed because you fell off,” he said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Samthing opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music that he knew his fans would appreciate.

“I did take a break, I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging ... its one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. And so I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.

“I just didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. And now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very much brave. And then move with that bravery and understand that I'm not always going to get it right and that's OK and to be vulnerable and have people see that not getting it right and understanding that's OK. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who's brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me.”

The musician is currently wrapping up his album and has a has a music tour Now or Never that's coming soon and his latest single Amagents is a hit.

Tweeps have since slammed the “runny-mouth” YouTuber, saying Samthing Soweto has enough talent to sell music without stunts.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Podcast host Rea Gopane claims JazziQ sued him for R1m

Rea Gopane has to pay a hefty price for making defamatory claims about JazziQ.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Podcaster Rea Gopane comes under fire for claims made about JazziQ

Rea Gopane could face another lawsuit after comments he made about JazziQ.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane

"The next 30 years are about to be mad fun for him," Bonang tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Bonang Matheba says she'll donate Rea Gopane's R300k to her foundation

"I trust that this judgment will be a lesson to individuals like Mr Gopane that there are consequences for abusing public platforms to defame and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...