Rea Gopane suggests Samthing Soweto is using depression to sell his music

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Samthing opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music that he knew his fans would appreciate.

“I did take a break, I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging ... its one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. And so I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.

“I just didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. And now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very much brave. And then move with that bravery and understand that I'm not always going to get it right and that's OK and to be vulnerable and have people see that not getting it right and understanding that's OK. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who's brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me.”

The musician is currently wrapping up his album and has a has a music tour Now or Never that's coming soon and his latest single Amagents is a hit.

