Sello Maake Ka-Ncube on his books and 'passing on the baton' for filmmakers

After 40 years in the entertainment industry, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is on a mission to give back by empowering young actors.

The veteran actor is expected to address issues involving the empowerment of young filmmakers in SA at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Thursday for the inaugural Gauteng Film Commission’s (GFC) lecture alongside director Thabang Moleya, TV executive Legend Manqele and others.

Sello, who rides on the shoulders of legendary actors such as John Kani and Darlington “Papa G” Michaels, among others, said he wanted to use his observations over the years to help carve the way for future filmmakers.

“It is time, there is a lot that has been learned ... I'm standing now to give a picture of where we are coming from for the younger generation coming now,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“There's much that has been learnt and now it's time to pass on the baton.”

Besides the great work he's done in theatre and films as an actor, Sello produced his first 13-part series in 2021 and said he was confident he could contribute to the careers of young black actors.