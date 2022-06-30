×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube on his books and 'passing on the baton' for filmmakers

30 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube aims to give back his lifelong learnings to young filmmakers.
Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube aims to give back his lifelong learnings to young filmmakers.
Image: Instagram/ Sello Maake kaNcube

After 40 years in the entertainment industry, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is on a mission to give back by empowering young actors. 

The veteran actor is expected to address issues involving the empowerment of young filmmakers in SA at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Thursday for the inaugural Gauteng Film Commission’s (GFC) lecture alongside director Thabang Moleya, TV executive Legend Manqele and others.

Sello, who rides on the shoulders of legendary actors such as John Kani and Darlington “Papa G” Michaels, among others, said he wanted to use his observations over the years to help carve the way for future filmmakers.

“It is time, there is a lot that has been learned ... I'm standing now to give a picture of where we are coming from for the younger generation coming now,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“There's much that has been learnt and now it's time to pass on the baton.”

Besides the great work he's done in theatre and films as an actor, Sello produced his first 13-part series in 2021 and said he was confident he could contribute to the careers of young black actors.

The actor is writing a transcript which he hopes the department of arts & culture will co-sign to make a big impact for future entertainers and elevate the state of the local film industry.

“There are things I want to break down in my acting book to help younger actors begin to look at acting in a different way ... what I've learnt throughout my career is how practical acting is.” 

He has two other books he's working on that touch on his personal life.

An autobiography, From Gibson Kente to Shakespeare, that documents his life, and How to Love and Marry An Independent Woman: A Letter to My Sons, which is a book about manhood.

“The issue of masculinity is a big one, we're looking at the stats of GBV and all ... and I think some kind of a manual to manhood is much needed.”  

MORE:

Sello Maake kaNcube honoured as one of the 50 icons from Soweto

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has expressed his gratitude at being honoured in his hometown Soweto, saying it is heart-warming.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife

"There is no shame in being known for being that one man who truly loves his wife."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce feelings

"I'm doing this for my humanity and to reclaim my dignity! My children have watched me roll over and play dead because people threatened to take my ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife

"I want nothing to do with her and seeing that I can't wish her away, I can at least attempt to have her legally removed from any affiliation with ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...