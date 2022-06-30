Tebogo Thobejane wants to open a nightclub to 'empower women'

Tebogo Thobejane has tongues wagging on social media since teasing towards launching a nightclub alongside her business partner.

While raunchy videos of women preparing for the Club X reveal at The Grand, Rivonia, on Saturday have been making the rounds, the actress and podcaster told TshisaLIVE it's important that people remember she is pushing an agenda of women empowerment.

“Everyone has to have a retirement plan,” she said laughing.

“We're trying to push women in business ... I've always been about sexiness and women empowerment. Dancing is a profession all over the world, people are doing it and there aren't any jobs in SA, so what must girls do?”