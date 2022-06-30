Tebogo Thobejane wants to open a nightclub to 'empower women'
Tebogo Thobejane has tongues wagging on social media since teasing towards launching a nightclub alongside her business partner.
While raunchy videos of women preparing for the Club X reveal at The Grand, Rivonia, on Saturday have been making the rounds, the actress and podcaster told TshisaLIVE it's important that people remember she is pushing an agenda of women empowerment.
“Everyone has to have a retirement plan,” she said laughing.
“We're trying to push women in business ... I've always been about sexiness and women empowerment. Dancing is a profession all over the world, people are doing it and there aren't any jobs in SA, so what must girls do?”
Tebogo said this venture was an extension of her podcast City Girls that broadcasts through MacG's network, where she tackles topics on women working for themselves.
“My numbers are getting ridiculous ... It's educational, it's about teaching women self-confidence and talking about different jobs, it's just for us to have open conversations so things don't have to be taboo with people ending up taking their own lives or feeling stuck in not being themselves.
“What I want to get to at the end of every conversation is that we shouldn't judge anyone, we should let people do what they have to do to survive, but also do it from a well-informed perspective.”
