WATCH | Dreamy! — Ntando Duma throws extravagant birthday for Sbahle

Actress Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle is living the life of opulence.

She recently held a glitzy affair for Sbahle's five year celebration with a special theme, and anything baby Sbahle wants she gets because the child star has made mommy proud countless times.

Taking to her Instagram timeline the media personality shared a clip and images of the soirée that looked to die for.

“She said candy wonderland and I said, say no more baby girl !Anything for my little love! Happy fifth Birthday Ntombazane ka Mamakhe @sbahlemzizi I honestly don’t know what my life would be without you. I love you with every piece of me. Thank you for choosing me,” she wrote.