×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Bye bye Celia’ — Shoki Mmola bows out of ‘Skeem Saam’ after 10 years

01 July 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'Skeem Saam' actress Shoki Mmola is saying goodbye to her character Celia.
'Skeem Saam' actress Shoki Mmola is saying goodbye to her character Celia.
Image: Instagram/ Shoki Mmola

Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola is bowing out of the drama series after a decade of playing the character Celia Kunutu on the show.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, the star shared t the curtain was finally closing for the character who has kept viewers entertained for 10 years.

Fans of the show got to go on a journey with Celia from the time she was widowed to watching her become an independent woman, remarrying and living in a townhouse with her husband Meneer Magingwa, played by Putla Sehlapelo. 

“As I bow out of Skeem Saam, I bow even lower to everyone who has supported my work over 28 years in the industry, and 10 years of Skeem Saam. Here's to telling more stories,” she wrote.

In a statement shared with Daily Sun, the public broadcaster announced her departure from the drama series.

“Always keeping fans entertained, Mmola has portrayed the character Celia impeccably. She will be missed by fellow cast members, crew members and viewers watching at home. We wish her well and all the best with her future ventures,” it said.

Actor and former TV presenter Zola Hashatsi took to his Instagram timeline to pen an appreciation post for the actress. 

“With more than r 28 years in this business and 10 years on @skeemsaam10 I am obsessed with your talent @shock.star. I remember years ago I got to do an impromptu scene with you on @etvonline's @craze_tv when you were on Rhythm City. I authentically love you and am excited for the future. I will support you in all you do. You owned Celine.”

IN MEMES | ‘Skeem Saam’ fans can't get enough of Lehasa and Pretty’s love

"Hear me out, I have never been this devoted to the television relationship like Pretty and Lehasa," said one fan.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Amanda du-Pont dishes the deets on her character in new horror film ‘The Domestic’

"Although this was the world of make believe there were moments where the weather would change dramatically during rituals in scenes. And I would ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso ‘Paxton’ Molokomme graduates cum laude at UJ

"20 years old with 20 distinctions. Graduated as one of the youngest top students at the University of Johannesburg."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Innocent Sidiki on motherhood, acting and her Afda degree

"I'm so blessed to work with a production that works with me as well. I don't put my dreams on hold because I have this job," said the Skeem Saam ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  3. Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm not ready to let him go' — Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa on keeping the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Blushing bride Asanda Foji happy her lobola negotiations are finally done TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...